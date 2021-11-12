Region roundup: Liberty field hockey advances to Elite Eight, and more

The Liberty field hockey team dominated play in the opening 30 minutes Friday against Saint Joseph’s. The Flames were getting plenty of penalty corner opportunities, and they kept the action in the attacking end.
It wasn’t until a late strike in the first half that Liberty finally found the breathing room it needed to keep its season alive.
Charlotte Vaanhold found the back of the cage with 30 seconds left in the first half, and Liberty advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time with a 2-0 victory at Rutgers’ Bauer Track/Field Hockey Complex in Piscataway, New Jersey.
The ninth-ranked Flames (18-2) set a program record for wins in a season and extended their nation-leading winning streak to 15 games. They will face No. 1 overall seed Rutgers (19-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Scarlet Knights, the Big Ten champions, edged Delaware 2-1 in another first-round match.
Five of the final eight teams remaining are from the Big Ten (Rutgers, Michigan, Iowa, Maryland and Northwestern). Liberty (Big East champion), Syracuse (at-large from ACC) and Harvard (Ivy League champion) make up the rest of the Elite Eight.
Vaanhold’s go-ahead goal allowed Liberty to maintain its aggressive attack in the second half. The Hawks (16-5) broke down late in the third period as Martu Cian entered the striking circle from the left side unimpeded and delivered a one-timer into the back of the net for a 2-0 advantage.
Azul Irixity Irigoyen stopped the lone shot on goal she faced to help Liberty record its seventh shutout of the season.
The Flames’ previous two trips to the NCAA Tournament (2013 and 2014) ended with a loss in the first round.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
LU’s Doan qualifies for national championship
Liberty senior Calli Doan qualified for the NCAA Division I cross country championship thanks to a fourth-place finish in the Southeast Regional Championship held at Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky.
Doan posted a time of 20:11.8 to claim all-region honors. The Flames as a team posted their best finish in the region meet with a fifth-place showing, and they will wait to see if they qualify for the national championship as a team for the second straight season.
Adelyn Ackley finished 14th to earn all-region honors and is in the mix for a possible individual qualification for the national championship if the team doesn’t advance.
The men’s team finished 11th in the 30-team field. Ryan Drew was the highest-finishing runner in 46th.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lynchburg 76, William Peace 59
Sammi Sever scored a game-high 19 points and added seven rebounds and three assists as the Hornets (2-1) defeated the Pacers (0-1) at Turner Gymnasium.
Lizzie Davis finished with a stat-stuffing line of 13 points, six rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Erin Green and Sarah Johnson each scored 11 points and combined for 17 rebounds and six blocked shots.
UL outrebounded Peace by 17 and finished with 18 assists on 24 made field goals.
Pamela Mock led the Pacers with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, Jacksonville 0
Lilly Kruse had 10 kills, eight digs and two aces as the Flames (10-12, 6-9 ASUN Conference) recorded a 25-20, 26-24, 25-20 sweep of the Dolphins (4-23, 1-14) at Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.
Liberty, with the victory, secured its spot in the upcoming ASUN tournament. The Flames will face FGCU at 7 p.m. Thursday inside Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida.
Lydia Burts added 10 kills and four blocks. Amaya Williams finished with 11 digs and 17 assists.
Autumn DeSantis had 11 kills for JU.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Timberlake Christian 3, Kenston Forest 1
No. 2 seed Timberlake Christian advanced to the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III championship by beating third-seeded Kenston Forest in the semifinal round at Steward School in Richmond.
The Tornadoes (26-3) face top-seeded StoneBridge School at 3 p.m. Saturday for the state title.