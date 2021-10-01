Region roundup: Liberty field hockey cruises, UMW's Hutchison advances in ITA Southeast Regional, and more

Daniella Rhodes scored two goals, Azul Irixity Irigoyen posted her third shutout of the season, and the No. 12 Liberty field hockey team cruised to a 5-0 victory over Quinnipiac on Friday afternoon at Quinnipiac Field Hockey Stadium in Hamden, Connecticut.
Kendra Jones tied the program record with three assists. She helped on both of Rhodes’ goals, which came on penalty corners, and assisted on Lexi Hosler’s goal in the 54th minute that gave the Flames (7-2, 3-0 Big East) a 4-0 lead.
Irigoyen stopped both shots she faced against the Bobcats (0-9, 0-3).
Eastern Mennonite 2, Sweet Briar 0
Morgan Leslie and Skyler Hedgepeth scored third-period goals, Ann Ghally stopped all three shots she faced, and the Royals (7-2) edged the Vixens (6-2) at EMU Turf Field in Harrisonburg.
Ashley Maggiora recorded four saves for SBC.
MEN’S TENNIS
Mary Washington’s Hutchison wins twice at ITA Southeast Regional
Mary Washington senior Moses Hutchison, the No. 2 seed in the ITA Southeast Regional singles championship bracket, won both of his matches Friday to advance to the Round of 16 in the regional played in Fredericksburg.
Hutchison, an E.C. Glass High graduate, opened with a straight-set victory over Hampden-Sydney’s Barrett Foster and rebounded for a three-set win over Swarthmore’s Josiah Myers-Lipton in the Round of 32.
Hutchison and teammate Andrew Watson advanced to the Round of 16 in doubles play with an 8-5 win over a team from Carnegie Mellon.
Lynchburg’s Levi Vigdorchuk and Randolph’s Nicholas Alvarado lost in the first round of men’s championship singles.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 2, Washington and Lee 1
Alix Allen scored off an assist from Amanda Wigboldy in the 96th minute to lift the Hornets (8-1, 3-0 ODAC) to a come-from-behind victory over the Generals (6-2-1, 1-1-1) at Alston Parker Watt Field in Lexington.
Taylor Smith scored unassisted in the 77th minute to tie the game at 1.
The Hornets have won eight in a row since a season-opening loss to Farmingdale State in Salem.
VOLLEYBALL
Kennesaw State 3, Liberty 0
Lauren Chastang had 14 kills, five digs and two blocks as the Owls (8-7, 2-2) beat the Flames (6-5, 2-2) by scores of 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 at KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Trinity Watts had eight kills, two digs and two blocks for Liberty.
N.C. Wesleyan 3, Randolph 0
Michaela Seawell had 10 kills, five digs and two blocks as the Battling Bishops (12-3) defeated the WildCats (6-7) by scores of 25-19, 25-15, 26-24 at Giles Gymnasium.
Logan Warren had seven kills, three blocks and two digs for RC.