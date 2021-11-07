Region roundup: Liberty field hockey wins Big East title

The Liberty field hockey team felt it was robbed of an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament in the spring. A gaudy record, quality victories and an impressive RPI weren’t enough in the condensed field.
The Flames made sure Sunday to not leave their postseason aspirations in the hands of the selection committee.
Jill Bolton scored off a turnover late in the third period, Azul Iritxity Irigoyen stopped the lone shot she faced, and eighth-ranked Liberty secured its first Big East tournament championship with a 1-0 victory over host UConn at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Connecticut.
The Flames (17-2) secured their third NCAA Tournament bid in the program’s 11th season, and the first since back-to-back trips in 2013 and 2014 following NorPac tournament titles.
The lone score Sunday came off Bolton’s opportunistic play at UConn’s 25-yard line. She stole a clearing pass, navigated between a pair of defenders and tapped a shot that rolled between the legs of Huskies keeper Cheyenne Sprecher with a little less than four minutes left in the third quarter.
Liberty extended its program-record winning streak to 14 games, which also is the longest in the country, by controlling the game. The Flames held an 8-3 edge in shots (7-1 in shots on goal), and both teams finished with two corner opportunities.
Sprecher stopped six shots for the Huskies (11-11). Their lone shot on goal came with 4 minutes, 40 seconds remaining off the stick of Kourtney Kennedy, but Iritxity Irigoyen made the stop to secure the Flames’ sixth shutout victory of the season.
The celebration on the field after the final buzzer sounded was redemption after the Flames felt they were slighted in the spring. They ranked second in RPI, had the fourth toughest strength of schedule, and also ranked fourth in average computer ranking. However, they did not secure one of the three at-large bids in a condensed 12-team field.
Liberty took care of business in the fall by winning all nine games against Big East teams to head back to the NCAA Tournament.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Virginia Wesleyan 1, Lynchburg 0
Lynchburg goalkeeper Jade Lecklider made 11 saves, overcoming the whipping wind that made shots and other balls in the air hang and carry. But in the 74th minute, with the rest of the UL defense out of position, she couldn't come up with a stop to preserve the clean sheet.
Abby Peterson found Olivia Bryant all alone in the box, and Bryant took advantage of her 1-on-1 chance against Lecklider, striking for the game's lone goal to send Virginia Wesleyan past Lynchburg in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championship at Trinder Center in Virginia Beach.
Peterson, a defender, navigated her way past a handful of UL players on the right side of the field and delivered the pass to Bryant, who lifted a shot with her left foot into the right side of the net. All eyes trained on the ball in an attempt to stop Peterson's run, Lynchburg defenders scrambled to recover, but the closest player was still several paces away from Bryant.
VWU (13-5-2) recorded 19 shots to UL's 12 and had an 11-6 advantage in shots on goal. The Hornets (15-5), who controlled the first 10 to 15 minutes of the second half, had a handful of chances, but a veteran back line for VWU limited the normally effective Lynchburg midfield. Alix Allen, a defender, led Lynchburg with four shots, including one on goal, thanks to her ability to possess the ball and a powerful strike that cut through the challenging weather Sunday.
With the loss, UL was denied the chance to increase its league-leading 16 titles to 17. The Hornets were making their first title game appearance since 2018. Virginia Wesleyan won its second title in program history.
Lynchburg now will wait to see whether its season continues, hoping to receive an at-large bid for the NCAA Division III tournament.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Randolph 57, Methodist 50
Kylie Stark posted game highs of 15 points and 13 rebounds, Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson added 14 points, and the WildCats held off the Monarchs at Giles Gymnasium.
The WildCats (2-0) led for the final 31 minutes after there were three ties and one lead change in the opening nine minutes. They overcame a dreadful shooting performance — 26.2% from the field and 30% from 3-point range — by making 17 of 25 attempts from the free-throw line.
Converting at the charity stripe was the difference, as both RC and Methodist (0-1) had subpar shooting performances. The Monarchs, who pulled within two possessions in the fourth quarter, were 9 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Jillian Peterson had 14 points, and Aniyah Tate added 11 points and eight rebounds for Methodist.
Yanessa Cabrera had 12 points, four rebounds and four assists for RC. Stark recorded all 15 of her points in the first three quarters and also had posted a double-double through the first 30 minutes.