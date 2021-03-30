Region roundup: Liberty football picks up transfer WR, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze held onto six available scholarships for the 2021 signing class with the intent of having options in case a player or two became available in the transfer portal who could help at a position of need.
Austin Ogunmakin certainly fit the bill at outside receiver.
Ogunmakin announced Monday he is transferring to Liberty after spending three seasons at North Texas. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Ogunmakin has three seasons of eligibility remaining because the 2020 season does not count toward a player’s eligibility. He redshirted in 2018, and the 2020 campaign served as his redshirt sophomore season.
“Blessed to be able to start a new Chapter. 100% committed. Let’s Work,” Ogunmakin tweeted.
The Alief, Texas, native caught 29 passes for 437 yards and one touchdown in his two seasons on the field at UNT.
He had a breakout game against Appalachian State in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl with career highs of seven catches and 131 yards. He caught a 34-yard touchdown pass in the Mean Green’s 56-28 loss to the Mountaineers.
Ogunmakin fills a position of need for the Flames. CJ Yarbrough, who was projected to start opposite of Noah Frith at outside receiver this upcoming season, elected to opt out of spring practice and posted on social media in early February that he joined the ROTC at Liberty.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
McGhee named to Lou Henson All-America team
Liberty junior guard Darius McGhee was named to the Lou Henson All-America Team and is eligible to be named the Lou Henson Player of the Year, awarded annually to the nation’s top mid-major player.
McGhee, the 2021 ASUN Conference player of the year, joins Caleb Homesley (2020) and Scottie James (2020) as the only Liberty players to be named to the Lou Henson All-America Team.
The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 15.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in leading the Flames to their third consecutive ASUN tournament title.
LU’s Price, Dean enter transfer portal
Liberty reserve guards Josh Price and Tytist Dean entered the transfer portal Tuesday and are immediately eligible to play as graduate transfers.
Price and Dean join Marten Maide as players who have elected to enter the transfer portal following the Flames’ season-ending loss to Oklahoma State in the NCAA Tournament. Maide and Price were scholarship players, giving the Flames two openings for the upcoming season.
Price, the son of former NBA player Mark Price, scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting in 12 appearances this past season.
Dean appeared in the same number of games and added six points and 10 rebounds.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
UL’s Douglas honored by ODAC
Lynchburg senior Julian Douglas was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference men’s outdoor field athlete of the week Monday.
Douglas, a Heritage High product, won the long jump at the Dr. Jack Toms Invitational this past week. He won with a personal-best jump of 23 feet, 2 1/2 inches, and that mark ranks third in Division III this season.
Douglas placed second in the 100-meter dash. He teamed with Zashon Brown-Flowers, London Diggs and Ryan Fore for a third-place showing in the 4x100 relay with a time of 42.36 seconds that is ninth best in Division III.
BASEBALL
Duke 5, Liberty 4
In Durham, North Carolina, Jimmy Loper escaped a two-on, two-out jam by forcing Will Wagner to ground out as the Blue Devils (11-10) edged the Flames (16-7) at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The loss is the first Liberty in six midweek games, and the Flames fell to 3-1 against teams from the ACC.
The Flames never led, but cut the deficit to one run on Brandon Rohrer’s solo homer in the eighth inning.
Gray Betts (2 for 4) reached on a one-out single in the ninth and advanced to second on Aaron Anderson’s two-out single to right. Wagner worked the count full, but his ground ball to second base resulted in the game-ending out at first.
Anderson went 3 for 5 with a seventh-inning solo homer. Jaylen Guy went 2 for 3.
Joey Loperfido (2 for 4) and Chris Crabtree both homered in the first inning to give Duke a 3-0 lead. Crabtree hit a two-run homer in the first and his sacrifice fly in the seventh put the Blue Devils ahead 5-3.
Josh Allen picked up the victory with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
LU starter Mason Hand allowed four earned runs on three hits and four walks in two innings to take the loss.
Lynchburg 7, Hampden-Sydney 4
Garrett Jackson’s two-run single capped a three-run eighth inning as the Hornets (12-8) outlasted the Tigers (6-7) at Fox Field.
Jackson’s single was his only hit in five at-bats. The two-run single came three batters after Holden Fielder gave UL a 5-4 lead on a sacrifice fly that scored Gavin Collins.
Adam Dofflemyer (3-0), who allowed two inherited runs to score in the eighth, picked up the victory by retiring all three H-SC batters in the ninth.
Kinston Carson went 1 for 4 with three RBIs. He clubbed a two-run homer in the seventh that gave the Hornets a 4-2 lead.
H-SC second baseman Lucas Burnette (Gretna) went 0 for 5.
SOFTBALL
No. 18 Tennessee 6, Liberty 0
In Knoxville, Tennessee, Kiki Milloy and Ally Shipman each homered, Ashley Rogers threw a two-hitter, and the Volunteers (26-5) defeated the Flames (21-10) at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Shipman went 2 for 3 and drove in UT’s first three runs on a second-inning two-run homer and a third-inning single.
Rogers (14-4) threw her fifth shutout of the season, struck out eight and walked one.
Autumn Bishop and Emily Sweat each had a single for Liberty.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 10, Virginia Wesleyan 0
In Virginia Beach, Emily Dudley scored three goals, Alexis Brown added two goals and four assists, and the Hornets (6-0, 6-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) routed the Marlins (1-5, 1-5) at Birdsong Field.
Laurel Nicks did not face a shot in 60 minutes as UL’s goalkeeper.