Region roundup: Liberty football picks up transfer WR, and more

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze held onto six available scholarships for the 2021 signing class with the intent of having options in case a player or two became available in the transfer portal who could help at a position of need.

Austin Ogunmakin certainly fit the bill at outside receiver.

Ogunmakin announced Monday he is transferring to Liberty after spending three seasons at North Texas. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound Ogunmakin has three seasons of eligibility remaining because the 2020 season does not count toward a player’s eligibility. He redshirted in 2018, and the 2020 campaign served as his redshirt sophomore season.

“Blessed to be able to start a new Chapter. 100% committed. Let’s Work,” Ogunmakin tweeted.

The Alief, Texas, native caught 29 passes for 437 yards and one touchdown in his two seasons on the field at UNT.

He had a breakout game against Appalachian State in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl with career highs of seven catches and 131 yards. He caught a 34-yard touchdown pass in the Mean Green’s 56-28 loss to the Mountaineers.