The season came to an end for the Liberty men’s golf team Wednesday in Bath, Michigan, where the Flames placed eighth in an NCAA regional to finish outside the qualifying cut for the NCAA championship.

Liberty, which saw its quest to advance to a fourth straight national championship, moved up one spot in the team standings after wrapping up its third round in the tournament at Eagle Eye Golf Club. It posted an aggregate 3-over 855 to finish 13 shots off fifth-place Texas, which rounded out the list of five championship qualifying teams from the 13-team regional. Georgia won the regional after shooting 29 under.

The Flames also got a top-five individual finish from Connor Polender. The senior carded a 6-under 207 through three rounds to finish in a tie for fifth, and he came within one stroke of forcing a playoff to determine the final individual spot for the national championship.

He and Kansas State’s Luke O’Neill went virtually head to head down the stretch (as they played on opposite sides of the course), with their final holes the determining factor. O’Neill sank a 25-foot birdie putt on his last hole, but Polender’s 8-foot birdie try just missed, and O’Neill qualified for the championship by posting the best score by an individual on a team not qualifying out of the regional.

Polender was the lone LU individual in red figures by the end of the tournament, with each of his four teammates finishing no better than 35th. Isaac Simmons, a Jefferson Forest grad, posted a 6-over 219 for a tie for 49th.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Salem 5, Lynchburg 4

Lynchburg stormed back from a three-run deficit to tie the game in the eighth inning Wednesday thanks to a timely hit and sacrifice, a few free passes and two offensive substitutions, but Salem had the answer in the ninth to deny the Hillcats in Game 2 of the series at Bank of the James Stadium.

Lynchburg (17-18) induced a flyout to start the ninth and then erased Salem’s lead runner (who reached on a walk) on a fielder’s choice. But before the ’Cats could record the third out, the Red Sox (18-16) hit paydirt on Luis Ravelo’s first-pitch double that sent Cutter Coffey home for the game-winning run.

Jonathan Brand gave up a leadoff double to Juan Benjamin in the bottom half of the ninth, but kept Lynchburg from walking off with the win by retiring the next three in order. Brand (2-0) threw 1 2/3 scoreless frames on the way to his second win.

Samuel Vasquez (0-2) took the loss after the lone run he surrendered in his one inning of work turned into the difference.

Although he and the Hillcats came up short, Vasquez had the chance to earn his first victory thanks to Lynchburg’s late comeback.

In the eighth, Robert Lopez recorded a one-out, two-run single that pulled Lynchburg within 4-3, and Jose Devers added an RBI on his sacrifice fly that tied the game three batters later. But after Guy Lipscomb — a pinch runner who represented one of Lynchburg’s two offensive subs in the frame, joining Nate Furman — scored on the play, Jordan Brown was tagged out at the plate as he tried for the go-ahead run from second.

Brown drew one of two walks in the frame, and Furman moved him to second on a hit by pitch.

One other walk, coupled with Maick Collado’s leadoff single, set the stage for Lopez’s double that started the rally.

Lynchburg’s only other run came in the second, when Lexer Saduy notched a leadoff double and then took third and home on wild pitches.

Benjamin and Jose Pastrano had two hits each for the Hillcats, who fell to 0-2 against Salem in the six-game series despite outhitting the visitors 7-6.

Ravelo led the Red Sox at the plate by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Five of Salem’s runs came on Lynchburg errors.

COLLEGE SPORTS

Area products earn postseason honors

Brookville grad and University of Lynchburg runner Chasen Hunt earned one of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s top honors for the second time in his young career, picking up the men’s rookie of the year award for the outdoor track and field season this week, after previously earning the title in the indoor season.

Hunt won the 1,500-meter run at ODAC championships and was third in the 800 to pick up a pair of All-ODAC awards (first- and third-team, respectively, to correspond with those event finishes) and helped the UL men to their 31st outdoor title.

Also this week, three area grads earned academic accolades following the conclusion to their softball seasons with Lynchburg and Randolph.

UL’s Gracie Dooley (Liberty High) and RC’s Dominique Irving (Amherst) and Kylie Stark (Brookville) were named to the College Sports Communicators Division III Academic All-District team.

Student-athletes placed on the honor roll must significantly contribute to their team and must carry a cumulative 3.5 GPA.

Dooley, a senior English education major, and Irving, a junior sports and exercise studies major, were first- and third-team All-ODAC honorees, respectively, following stellar seasons at the plate. Both finished inside the top five in the ODAC in batting average and were important pieces of their teams’ lineups.

Stark, who rejoined the RC softball team after focusing solely on basketball her sophomore year, played every position in the infield at least once this season and posted career highs in batting average, hits and RBIs, recording one of those RBIs on a game-winning hit.

The junior psychology and sociology double major has made the dean’s list in every semester of her college career and now has two CSC academic all-district awards this year, after also picking up the honor for basketball.

UL players, coach pick up national accolades

Lynchburg lacrosse senior Riley Mitchell was named the USA Lacrosse Magazine’s All-America Division III third team Wednesday, headlining a five-player UL contingent on the publication’s national honor roll.

Dylan Wolfe, Chris Darminio, Cole Nestor and Tyler Hadley picked up honorable mentions amid a season that continues Saturday in the Hornets’ NCAA tournament Elite Eight game.

Mitchell has four games this year with three or more goals, including a career-best seven-point (three goals, four assists) game, and recorded the difference-making score in Lynchburg’s overtime win to open its stay in the NCAA tourney last weekend.

Also Wednesday, Lynchburg director of equestrian Phillip Williamson earned the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s single discipline coach of the year honor after leading UL to its second straight national title.