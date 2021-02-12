Region Roundup: Liberty golf near top of leaderboard in Florida, and more

In Gainesville, Florida, Liberty is currently in second place and trails Georgia by three strokes at the Florida Gators Invitational, a 54-hole event at Mark Bostick Golf Course.
Teams played the first round and most of the second Friday because of potential inclement weather this weekend.
LU sits at 17-under par at the par 70 course, while Georgia is 20 under. Auburn and LSU are tied for third at 14 under.
Liberty's Ervin Chang is currently second on the leaderboard at 8 under, trailing Georgia's Trent Phillips by one stroke.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 10, Pittsburgh 4
Liberty 8, Middle Tennessee 0 (6 innings)
In Leesburg, Florida, Liberty's softball team started the season off on the right foot with back-to-back wins at The Spring Games, dubbed the world's largest college softball event.
The Flames pounded out 15 hits against Pittsburgh. Designated hitter Blake Gibson went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, while Amber Bishop was also 3 for 5 with an RBI. Karlie Keeney earned the win in the circle, throwing 5 2/3 innings.
Against Middle Tennessee, Flames hurler Emily Kirby allowed five hits and went the distance without giving up a run. She struck out two. The Flames had 13 hits against two Middle Tennessee pitchers. Autumn Bishop, Caroline Hudson and Savannah Channell all had two hits. Emily Sweat went 1 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
No. 17 Virginia Tech 13, Liberty 5
In the season opener for both teams, No. 18 Virginia Tech showed up in Lynchburg and poured on nine first-period goals en route to a lopsided victory over Liberty.
Hokies senior Sarah Lubnow led her team with three goals and one assist, as VT outshot Liberty on goal 28-13. Sophomore attack Leah Ruby led the Flames with two goals and two assists, while keeper Jennifer Soriero had 15 saves.
TRACK & FIELD
LU's Doan edges UNC's Parks
On Day 1 of the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational at Liberty University, Flames junior Calli Doan clocked a 4:51.24 in the 1-mile run to hold off University of North Carolina's Taryn Parks, who ran 4:51.53.
Doan's triumph was one of two for the Liberty women. Chelsea Igberaese claimed the weight throw (19.98m).
Christian Lyon paced the LU men with a 6.77 first-place finish in the 60-meter dash. LU's John Hicks won the weight throw (18.58m). The meet concludes today.
PREPS
Region basketball games rescheduled
Liberty Christian announced Friday its Region 3C championship matchup against visiting Spotswood will be held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. As of press time Friday, the Amherst girls squad planned to play at Pulaski at 1 p.m. today. A decision will be made today about the date and time of the Region 1B boys finals between Altavista and Rappahannock County.