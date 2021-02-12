Region Roundup: Liberty golf near top of leaderboard in Florida, and more

In Gainesville, Florida, Liberty is currently in second place and trails Georgia by three strokes at the Florida Gators Invitational, a 54-hole event at Mark Bostick Golf Course.

Teams played the first round and most of the second Friday because of potential inclement weather this weekend.

LU sits at 17-under par at the par 70 course, while Georgia is 20 under. Auburn and LSU are tied for third at 14 under.

Liberty's Ervin Chang is currently second on the leaderboard at 8 under, trailing Georgia's Trent Phillips by one stroke.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 10, Pittsburgh 4

Liberty 8, Middle Tennessee 0 (6 innings)

In Leesburg, Florida, Liberty's softball team started the season off on the right foot with back-to-back wins at The Spring Games, dubbed the world's largest college softball event.

The Flames pounded out 15 hits against Pittsburgh. Designated hitter Blake Gibson went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, while Amber Bishop was also 3 for 5 with an RBI. Karlie Keeney earned the win in the circle, throwing 5 2/3 innings.