Region roundup: Liberty golf sets records in second-place showing at Mason Rudolph, and more

The Liberty men’s golf team posted the best three-round total in its program history.

It took a ridiculous tournament from Vanderbilt to deny the Flames the victory.

The host Commodores, the third-ranked team in the nation, shot a blistering 46-under 806 to win the Mason Rudolph Championship on Sunday at Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.

Liberty, ranked 43rd in the nation, set program records in low single-round total (17-under 267 in the third round) and 54-hole total (37-under 815).

The Flames were buoyed by stellar performances from Jonathan Yaun and Isaac Simmons.

Yaun finished third at 12 under, and Simmons (Jefferson Forest) posted a career-best fourth-place finish at 11 under.

Yaun’s final round featured an eagle at No. 18, four birdies and two bogeys.

Simmons had a clean third round with five birdies and 13 pars. He finished the tournament with 16 birdies and five bogeys.

Vanderbilt’s Cole Sherwood claimed medalist honors at 17 under. Reid Davenport finished second at 13 under.

Virginia finished seventh in the team standings at 8 over.

Hodgert finishes fifth at Tiger Spring Tourney

Lynchburg senior Harry Hodgert shot a two-day total of 5-over par and finished fifth overall in the Tiger Spring Tournament held at The Manor Golf Club in Farmville.

Hodgert (Holy Cross) had an eventful second round in which he was 3 over. He had five birdies, five bodgies and a triple-bogey at No. 9.

The Hornets dropped from third to fifth in the team standings and finished the 36-hole event at 44 over.

Hampden-Sydney and Piedmont tied for first at 36 over.

Piedmont’s Michael Clardy claimed medalist honors at 1 under.

BASEBALL

Jacksonville 11, Liberty 7

Jacksonville scored fourth runs in the eighth inning to take the lead for good and Tyler Vogel did not allow a run over the final three frames as the Dolphins (15-11, 3-6 ASUN) claimed the weekend series at John Sessions Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

JU won the series opener, 6-1, on Friday night, and then the Flames claimed a 6-2 triumph Saturday evening.

The Flames (17-9, 4-5) have lost back-to-back weekend series for the first time since the beginning of the 2021 season when they dropped the first two series at Campbell and TCU.

A bases-loaded error in the eighth inning allowed the first three runs to score for the Dolphins, and Christian Coipel (2 for 5) followed with an RBI double for the final run.

Chase Mallory and Elias Flowers had three hits apiece for JU.

The Dolphins scored six times in the fifth to take a 7-4 lead, and the Flames responded in the seventh with three runs to tie the game.

Aaron Anderson went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Liberty. Derek Orndorff added two RBIs.

Trey Gibson (3-2) took the loss in his first relief appearance of his career. He allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over three innings.

SOFTBALL

Lynchburg 4-5, Mary Washington 2-7

Anna Grace Terrell went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Kailey Dorcsis pitched six solid innings, and the Hornets (15-13) won the opener over the Eagles (17-16) at Moon Field.

Maggie Mrowka drove in three runs and Taylor Hudson pitched a complete game as UMW scored the final six runs to win the nightcap.

Dorcsis (4-4) allowed two earned runs on five hits and struck out four over six innings. Emily Charlton pitched a scoreless seventh inning for her second save in as many days.

The Hornets raced out to a four-run lead with Terrell having an RBI single in the first and a two-run single in the fifth.

Terrell went 2 for 3 with an RBI in the nightcap. Gracie Dooley drove in three runs in the second game, and her two-run single in the third inning gave UL a 5-1 lead.

The Eagles scored twice in the fourth, twice in the fifth and two more times in the sixth to take the lead for good.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 5, Central Arkansas 2

Willa Rogers and Eloise Saraty won a thriller over Yada Vasupongchai and Mei Ishimura at No. 2 doubles to give Liberty the doubles point, and the Flames (16-5, 5-1 ASUN) cruised in singles play to defeat the Bears (12-7, 4-1) at UCA Tennis Courts in Conway, Arkansas.

Rogers and Saraty won 7-6 (7-4) in doubles.

Maria Juliana Parra Romero, Esther Lovato, Tiffany Nguyen and Micaela Ode Mitre won their respective singles matches for Liberty.

MEN’S TENNIS

Virginia Wesleyan 8, Lynchburg 1

Levi Vigdorchik won 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 over Felix Bevc at No. 1 singles to account for the lone victory for the Hornets (4-7, 2-4 ODAC) against the Marlins (6-5, 3-1) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.

Emory & Henry 7, Randolph 2

Nicolas Alvarado and Alex Kulvivat claimed straight-set victories at Nos. 1 and 2 singles for the WildCats (5-8), but those were the only triumphs posted against the Wasps (10-6) at Randolph Tennis Court.