Region Roundup: Liberty High to induct new Hall of Fame class, and more

Liberty High School will hold its eighth Hall of Fame ceremony next month, honoring a five-person class that includes former football standout Brandon Sparrow and longtime teacher and coach Sheila Branch Turpin.

Also included in the class are Kendall Bartholomew Alvey (Class of 2004), three-sport standout William "Pat" Overstreet Jr. (Class of 1982) and teacher and guidance counselor Shirley McCabe. The ceremony will be held during the weekend of Dec. 2 and 3.

Sparrow (Class of 2010) took part in football, basketball and outdoor track and won a state title in the shot put as a senior. He was known as a tough defensive end, and earned all-district, all-region and all-state honors during his career. He went on to play football at Marshall, where he graduated in 2015. He currently lives in Mineral and is a deputy sheriff in Louisa County.

Turpin taught for 35 years and enjoyed a stellar 22-year coaching career at the Bedford-based school. She moved from the JV ranks to varsity in 1981 to coach volleyball, a position she held through 1986. During her time, the Lady Minutemen never finished below third in the Seminole District. The squad enjoyed a 17-0 season her first year and served as Seminole and regional champions.

Turpin took over the softball program from 1986 through 1993 and compiled an impressive 120-44-1 record, winning Seminole regular season and tournament championships. She was named district coach of the year in '87 and '88. She then coached the girls basketball team from 1999 through 2003, a sport she had played collegiately at Radford University (1976 through '80). Turpin, who lives in Big Island, was inducted into the Radford University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013.

Overstreet Jr. played baseball, football and basketball at LHS. He was a four-year starter for the baseball team under legendary coach Jim Cutler and was named Seminole District player of the year as a senior after taking home first-team district honors his junior year. Overstreet, who still resides in Bedford, received honorable mention district honors in football during his two years on the team, and he played basketball two seasons.

Alvey was a soccer and basketball standout at Liberty High. In 2003 and 2004 she earned district player of the year honors and was named first-team all-region and first-team all-state both those years.

The Forest native went on to play at Liberty University from 2004 through 2008. She currently works with the Sports Outreach Institute in Lynchburg.

McCabe served for more than three decades at Liberty (1962 through '95), first as a physical education instructor and then as guidance counselor. She was instrumental in starting a girls basketball program at the school and also coached the team for several years. McCabe will be inducted posthumously. She died in 2018.

The induction ceremony will begin Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Liberty High Cafeteria. Tickets are $35, are limited, and can be purchased in the school's main office. Former Liberty High teacher John Walker will serve as guest speaker. Walker taught at the school from 1976 through 1986 and coached football and track and field before becoming at teacher and coach at Heritage High. He has held numerous academic positions in the area, such as principal at Jefferson Forest, superintendent for Amherst County Public Schools and professor emeritus at the University of Lynchburg.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, Stetson 2

Liberty’s volleyball team hadn’t enjoyed much success in five-set matches during the regular season. Four of the Flames’ seven losses came when the matches went the distance, and both of their setbacks in the ASUN Conference play came in five-setters.

Liberty opened the ASUN tournament with a five-setter and this time came out on top.

Lydia Burts had 15 kills and five blocks, Kamryn Bacus added 14 kills and 11 digs, and top-seeded Liberty (22-7) edged eighth-seeded Stetson (15-14) in five sets in the ASUN quarterfinals at Lipscomb’s Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The Flames won by scores of 19-25, 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 16-14.

Delaney Dilfer had 58 assists and 17 digs, and Julia Mangum added 10 kills and six blocks.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Liberty 79, Hampton 48

Emma Hess scored a career-high 17 points and made five 3-pointers, Mya Berkman added 12 points on 4-of-4 shooting, and Liberty used a late first-half run to defeat Hampton inside Liberty Arena.

The Flames (2-1) used a 14-3 run spanning the final 3 ½ minutes of the first half to take a 15-point lead into halftime. The lead continued growing in the second half as the Pirates (2-1) were held to 8-of-27 shooting over the final 20 minutes.

Bella Smuda had nine points and seven rebounds off the bench. Jordan Bailey finished with eight points. Camryn Hill led Hampton with 21 points and six rebounds.

Stark named ODAC player of the week

Randolph junior guard Kylie Stark (Brookville High) was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player of the week after the season’s opening week.

Stark led the team in scoring in both of the WildCats’ wins over Apprentice and Salem. She had 10 points and three rebounds before fouling out in Wednesday night’s 59-50 loss to Bridgewater.

It was the second ODAC weekly honor of her career.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

RC’s Bickey honored by ODAC, D3hoops

Randolph senior Danny Bickey was named the ODAC player of the week and landed on the D3hoops.com team of the week after a dominating opening week of the season.

The guard averaged 29.5 points and five rebounds in the WildCats’ first two games. He scored a career-high 34 points in a win over Greensboro, and then added 17 points and four rebounds in RC’s 89-65 win over William Peace on Wednesday.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Quartet of Lynchburg athletes named to academic all-district teams

Lynchburg women’s soccer junior midfielder Victoria Newman (Jefferson Forest) was one of four UL soccer players named to the College Sports Communicators academic all-district team.

Newman, who scored three times and added two assists during the season, owns a 3.81 GPA in nursing. She was joined on the academic all-district team by teammates Lindsey Grady and Sophie Walsh.

Senior Carter Averette landed on the men’s soccer academic all-district team.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

UL’s Llaneza, Reed honored by USTFCCCA

Lynchburg senior Sam Llaneza was named the men’s South Region runner of the year and Jake Reed was tabbed as the women’s regional coach of the year by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Llaneza won the South Region title with a time of 25:09.5 to help the Hornets claim a runner-up team finish in the regional championship and claim an at-large bid to the Division III national championship.

Reed led the UL women to their first NCAA regional title after the Hornets won the ODAC title with a meet minimum (and record) 15 points.