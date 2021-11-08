Region roundup: Liberty, Lynchburg field hockey receive NCAA first-round foes, and more

Liberty went into Sunday night’s NCAA field hockey tournament selection show differently than it had in recent seasons. There wasn't the typical sitting in anticipation and hoping for an at-large bid, or the tears that followed when the Flames weren’t selected for a bid.
The Flames knew they were among the 18 teams in the tournament field, and they found out soon into the selection show who they are going to be matched up with in the first half.
Big East regular-season and tournament champion Liberty will face Atlantic-10 champion Saint Joseph’s at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the NCAA Tournament first round. The game will be played at Rutgers’ Bauer Track and Field Complex in Piscataway, New Jersey.
Rutgers is the No. 1 overall seed.
“It was really exciting, there’s no doubt about that,” Liberty coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker said Monday. “It was just so different from any other year. Having won the Big East, you know no matter what, because it’s an automatic qualification that you’re going [and] … you know no matter what, your name is coming out. It was awesome.”
The Flames (17-2), ranked eighth in the nation, advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. They ended UConn’s reign of nine consecutive Big East titles with a 1-0 victory Sunday afternoon.
The Hawks are ranked 12th and are coming off a 1-0 triumph over VCU in the A10 title game.
Lynchburg lands at-large bid, first-round home game
Lynchburg played one of the nation’s toughest schedules and picked up three wins over teams ranked in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll.
The selection committee awarded the Hornets with an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III tournament and a first-round home game against Salisbury at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Hornets (12-7) received an at-large bid for the first time since 2005, and no other Old Dominion Athletic Conference team secured an at-large bid in that span.
Salisbury (11-7) received the automatic bid by winning the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference title. The Sea Gulls are meeting the Hornets for the third time in NCAA play. Salisbury won 2-0 in the 2019 quarterfinals, while Lynchburg won 2-1 on penalty strokes in 2001.
The winner plays at No. 2 Johns Hopkins in the second round Saturday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg heading to Atlanta
ODAC champion Lynchburg will face Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference champion Hanover in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament.
The match, scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday, will be played at Woodruff Physical Education Center at Emory’s campus in Atlanta.
Emory is the host team of this four-team pod. The Eagles (9-3-4) play Centre (10-5-3) in the other first-round game.
Randolph (14-3-2) did not receive an at-large bid into the field despite defeating No. 1 Washington and Lee in the ODAC tournament semifinals and losing in the title game to UL in double overtime.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg earns at-large bid
Lynchburg is heading to the NCAA Division III tournament for a 20th time after the Hornets received an at-large bid Monday. The Hornets (15-5) will face Middlebury (12-3-3), the New England Small College Athletic Conference champion, at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
The match will take place at Mangelsdorf Field in Dallas, Pennsylvania.
Misericordia (18-1) is the host team in the pod, and it will face Bryn Athyn (12-3-2) in the other first-round game.
The Hornets received an at-large bid after falling to Virginia Wesleyan 1-0 in the ODAC championship game Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Kickoff time, television network set for Liberty’s Nov. 20 home game
Liberty’s Nov. 20 home matchup with No. 24 Louisiana was selected for a linear network Monday by ESPN.
The network slotted the game for a 4 p.m. kickoff that will be broadcast on ESPNU.
ESPN, which has exclusive media rights to Liberty’s home football games through the 2025 season, is guaranteed to broadcast at least one of the Flames’ six home games on a linear network each season throughout the deal.
Liberty’s four home games this season have streamed on ESPN3.
The kickoff time and broadcast assignment for the Flames’ Nov. 27 regular-season finale against Army will be determined early next week.