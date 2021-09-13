Region roundup: Liberty, Lynchburg men's golf in second at respective events

Liberty junior Connor Polender shot 4-under 68 to lead all individual players, and the Flames sit one shot behind Oklahoma after the opening round of the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.
Oklahoma shot 2 over as a team. The Flames are one shot back.
Polender shot 4 under on the back nine, and he is two shots ahead of a three-way tie for second.
Lynchburg in second at Kinder-Williams
Lynchburg’s Eddie Coffren V and Harry Hodgert are first and second, respectively, on the individual leaderboard, and the Hornets are one shot back of Southern Virginia after the first round of the Kinder-Williams Invitational at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
Coffren shot 5 under on the Hornets’ A team that shot even par in the first round.
Hodgert (Holy Cross) is on the B team that is tied for sixth at 11 over.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Drinkard finishes fifth at MCC Women’s Intercollegiate
Methodist senior Jillian Drinkard (Appomattox) shot a second-round 5-under 67 to move up 18 spots and finished in a tie for fifth at the MCC Women’s Intercollegiate held at Montgomery Country Club in Montgomery, Alabama.