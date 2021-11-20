Region Roundup: Liberty men's basketball falls to Manhattan in ASUN/MAAC Challenge, and more

Manhattan spent most of the second half getting any shot it wanted against the Liberty defense. It didn’t matter whether it was from the 3-point line or around the rim, the Jaspers found little resistance against a defense that has been one of the nation’s best in recent seasons.
Elijah Buchanan scored a game-high 21 points as Manhattan shot 77% from the field in the second half to claim a 76-60 victory over Liberty to close the ASUN/MAAC Challenge at HP Field House in Kissimmee, Florida.
“It was tough in the second half. Our program is built on defense and we didn’t have that in the second half,” Liberty guard Keegan McDowell said. He was the only player in double figures, with 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. “We didn’t do what we needed to do on defense to get the win tonight and that’s what made it difficult.”
The Jaspers (4-1) extended their lead to 69-40 with 6:26 remaining. They took advantage of 15 Liberty turnovers and scored 24 points off those miscues.
Jose Perez scored 14 points and dished out seven assists. Warren Williams added 13 points.
Liberty guard Darius McGhee was held to nine points on 2-of-11 shooting. He was 0 of 6 from 3-point range, and the Flames finished shooting 5 of 20 from beyond the arc.
DJ Moore, who had his redshirt pulled in Friday’s game against Iona, added six points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench in his second college game.
Blake Preston had six points and seven rebounds.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty’s Doan claims All-America honor
Liberty senior Calli Doan finished 28th in the NCAA Division I women’s cross country championships Saturday to become the Flames’ second All-American in the sport.
Doan posted a program-record time of 19:50.6 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida. She became the ASUN Conference’s first women’s cross country All-American and joined Ednah Kurgat (2015) as Liberty runners to earn the distinction.
In the Division III national championships held at Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the Lynchburg men’s team finished 18th and the women’s team posted a 32nd-place finish.
The men were led by two top-100 finishes from Max Sparks and Frank Csorba. Sparks, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference champion, finished 63rd. Csorba finished 99th.
Stephanie Burnett paced the women with a season-best time of 22:28.5 to finish 101st.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Randolph 89, Trinity (D.C.) 34
Freshman Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson recorded a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Cierra Cook added 17 points and Randolph (5-1) dominated Washington D.C.-based Trinity in Lynchburg on Saturday.
Crenshaw-Patterson, a Newport News native, downed 7 of 12 field goal chances and added five assists and two steals. Randolph set a new single-game record with 25 assists and led 20-6 after the first quarter before going on a 25-9 run the second frame.
Cook went 7 of 10 from the field. Trinity's Taryn Yancey led her team with 15 points. Randolph won the battle of the boards 55-37 and also outscored Trinity (2-4) 25-4 in the third quarter.
Cameron O'Neil added 12 points for Randolph, while Brookville grad Kylie Stark finished with eight points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.
HIGH SCHOOLS
VES' Gill earns player of the year honors
Virginia Episcopal freshman Blair Gill was named the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II state player of the year Wednesday, capping her sterling first season at the varsity ranks.
Gill (also a first team all-state selection) went 14-0 as the Bishops No. 1 in singles play, helping her team capture the Blue Ridge Conference title and advance to the VISAA Division II semifinals. She also went 13-1 in doubles play with partner Sierra Lewis, who received second team all-state honors.
Few opponents won sets against Gill this fall. She posted a combined score of 122-10 across 14 singles matches.