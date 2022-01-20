Region roundup: Liberty men's basketball gets makeup dates, RC quartet goes off at Ferrum, and more

The Liberty men’s basketball team found out the makeup dates for its games against Kennesaw State and Central Arkansas, and the two dates present grueling stretches for the Flames.

The ASUN Conference announced Thursday that Liberty will play at Kennesaw State on Jan. 31 and at Central Arkansas on Feb. 21. The games were slated to be played Thursday at KSU and Saturday at UCA but were postponed because of COVID protocols within the Liberty program.

The makeup date against KSU will see the Flames (13-6, 4-0 ASUN) play three times in a five-day stretch. Liberty hosts North Alabama and Jacksonville State on Jan. 27 and 29, respectively, before flying to Kennesaw, Georgia, to play the Owls on Jan. 31.

Liberty will close the regular season by playing four times in an eight-day stretch.

The Flames host Stetson on Feb. 19 before traveling to Conway, Arkansas to play Central Arkansas on Feb. 21. They return to Lynchburg to host FGCU on Feb. 23 and KSU on Feb. 26.

Randolph 86, Ferrum 81

Evan Makle came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points to lead four Randolph players in double figures, and the WildCats (4-11, 1-6 ODAC) made 5 of 6 free throws over the final 36 seconds to pull away and defeat the Panthers (5-9, 0-5) at Swartz Gymnasium in Ferrum.

Makle, Jerry Goodman (21), Danny Bickey (20) and Jordan Phillips-McLoyd (13) combined to score 76 of the WildCats’ 86 points. They collectively shot 22 of 49 (44.8%) from the field and made all 13 of the team’s 3-pointers and all 19 of the team’s free throws.

RC led by as many as 20 points early in the second half before Ferrum used a 15-5 run to cut the deficit to 59-57 on Michael Spraggins’ 3 with 9:19 remaining.

The Panthers tied the game twice in the final seven minutes, but the potent RC quartet combined to score the WildCats’ final 23 points. Randolph snapped an 11-game skid with the win and earned its first ODAC victory.

Darius Kemp scored a game-high 23 points on 10-of-17 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds for Ferrum.

Roanoke 71, Lynchburg 54

Kasey Draper scored a game-high 21 points, Efosa U-Edosomwan finished with a double-double, and the Maroons (11-4, 3-3 ODAC) used stingy defense to defeat the Hornets (8-5, 2-2) inside Turner Gymnasium.

U-Edosomwan finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots.

Roanoke shot 47.3% from the field and owned a 38-20 advantage in points in the paint.

Lynchburg shot 28.6% (20 of 70) from the field and 25% (7 of 28) from 3-point range.

Tharon Suggs led the Hornets with 15 points. T.C. Thacker (Amherst) added 14 points and 15 rebounds for his 10th double-double in 13 games played this season.

Suggs shot 5 of 14 from the field, and Thacker made seven of his 15 shots. Their teammates combined to shoot 8 of 41 from the field.

MEN’S TENNIS

No. 7 Virginia 7, Liberty 0

Chris Rodesch, the nation’s No. 13-ranked singles player, outlasted Nicaise Muamba 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles to lead the Cavaliers (1-0) to a clean sweep of the Flames (0-1) at Boar’s Head Sports Club in Charlottesville.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

LU’s Engle posts pentathlon runner-up finish

Liberty sophomore Meredith Engle set a personal best with 3,722 points to finish second in the pentathlon as the Flames opened the Brant Tolsma Invitational at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

She won the 800, finished second in the 60 hurdles, high jump and shot put, and placed third in the long jump.