Region roundup: Liberty men's basketball matchups for ASUN/MAAC Challenge set, and more

The Liberty men’s basketball team is participating in its first ASUN/MAAC Challenge in November. The Flames’ matchup with Iona on the opening day will be broadcast on national television.
Liberty and Iona, the 2021 NCAA Tournament representatives from the two conferences, will face off on ESPNU on Nov. 19 from the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Kissimmee, Florida.
The teams and matchup times were announced Wednesday.
The ASUN/MAAC Challenge takes two men’s and two women’s teams from each league for the two-day event. Liberty opens against Iona at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 and then faces Manhattan at 6 p.m. on Nov. 20. The game against the Jaspers will be streamed on ESPN3.
VOLLEYBALL
Lynchburg 3, Ferrum 0
Khoury May had 10 kills and three digs, Abbi Leeper added eight kills, one ace and six digs, and the Hornets (4-6, 2-1 ODAC) defeated the Panthers (3-9, 0-1) by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-10 at Swartz Gymnasium in Ferrum.
MEN’S SOCCER
Randolph 4, Southern Virginia 1
Noah Carney and Evan Blow scored two goals apiece as the WildCats (6-0) easily defeated the Knights (1-7) at WildCat Stadium.
SVU’s lone goal came on an own goal. The Knights did not record a shot on goal.
Mary Washington 3, Lynchburg 0
Josh Kirkland, Carter Berg and Jeremy Hokenson each scored a goal as the Eagles (4-1-1) defeated the Hornets (3-3-1) at Battleground Outdoor Complex in Fredericksburg.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Southern Virginia 4, Randolph 3
Kassaundra Gorton scored unassisted in the 89th minute to lift the Knights (3-2-2) over the WildCats (3-4) at WildCat Stadium.
Sara Bane scored two goals for RC.