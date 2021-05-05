Region roundup: Liberty men's golf claims No. 3 seed in Tallahassee Regional, and more

The Liberty men’s golf team enjoyed its trip to Tallahassee, Florida, back in late February. Alexandre Fuchs claimed medalist honors, and the Flames finished fourth in a field that featured three of the nation’s top four teams.
Liberty is making a return trip to the Sunshine State’s capital with a berth to the NCAA championship on the line.
The Flames were tabbed as the No. 3 seed for the Tallahassee Regional on Wednesday afternoon. Florida State, Georgia, Liberty, LSU and Georgia Tech headline a 14-team field that will play at Seminole Legacy Golf Club.
The three-day, 54-hole regional will be played May 17 through 19. The top five teams will advance to the NCAA championship.
Liberty’s No. 3 seed is the highest regional seeding in program history. The Flames have posted seven top-five finishes in seven events so far this season.
Virginia locked up an at-large bid and is the No. 6 seed in the Kingston Springs Regional. The Cavaliers and Lynchburg native Jimmie Massie (E.C. Glass) are in a region that includes top-five seeds Clemson, N.C. State, Vanderbilt, Arkansas and San Diego State.
The Flames played in the Seminole Intercollegiate at Golden Eagle Country Club in late February, and they finished the three-day event at 11-under par.
Fuchs claimed medalist honors by leading wire-to-wire and finishing at 11 under.
Host Florida State won that event by nine strokes. Oklahoma, the No. 1 seed in the Albuquerque Regional, finished second in the Seminole Intercollegiate. Oklahoma State placed third in that event, and the Cowboys are the top seed in the Stillwater Regional.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sweet Briar 5, Lynchburg 4
Allison Wandling outlasted Elizabeth Teefey in three sets at No. 2 singles as the third-seeded Vixens (15-5) defeated the second-seeded Hornets (14-3) in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference semifinals at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.
Wandling won the three-set match 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to send Sweet Briar to the ODAC championship match against top-seeded Washington and Lee on Saturday in Lexington.
The Vixens won two of the three doubles matches to take a 2-1 lead into singles.
UL’s Caroline Guill won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6 singles to even the score, but SBC responded with victories by Kate Kotany at No. 3 and Isabela Guilarte at No. 4 to take a 4-2 lead.
Christina Harris won at No. 1 and Ellen Druebbisch won at No. 5 to even the score at 4-all.
SOFTBALL
Lynchburg 6-3, Emory & Henry 4-7
In Emory, Olivia Herman and Mya Lyburn each drove in two runs, Angela Sperandeo and Emily Charlton combined on a four-hitter, and the Hornets edged the Wasps in the opener of an ODAC semifinal doubleheader at Wasps Field.
Alex Braun pitched a complete game and drove in three runs in the second game as E&H avoided the sweep and forced a winner-take-all Game 3 at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Sperandeo (3-4) allowed two earned runs on three hits over five innings in the opener, while Charlton recorded her fourth save by allowing two unearned runs on one hit with three strikeouts over the final two frames.
Herman delivered a big strike in the first inning with a two-run double to give the Hornets (28-16) a 3-0 lead. After E&H (26-6) cut the deficit to 3-1, Lyburn’s single to left scored two runs to extend the lead to 5-1.
E&H scored four times in the first inning of the nightcap, led by Braun’s three-run homer, and never trailed.
Caroline Joy and Myburn each drove in a run in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 4-3, but Anna Thomas and Kendall Varner homered in the bottom half of the frame to back up Braun’s outing in the circle.