Region roundup: Liberty men's golf claims No. 3 seed in Tallahassee Regional, and more

Lynchburg 6-3, Emory & Henry 4-7

In Emory, Olivia Herman and Mya Lyburn each drove in two runs, Angela Sperandeo and Emily Charlton combined on a four-hitter, and the Hornets edged the Wasps in the opener of an ODAC semifinal doubleheader at Wasps Field.

Alex Braun pitched a complete game and drove in three runs in the second game as E&H avoided the sweep and forced a winner-take-all Game 3 at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Sperandeo (3-4) allowed two earned runs on three hits over five innings in the opener, while Charlton recorded her fourth save by allowing two unearned runs on one hit with three strikeouts over the final two frames.

Herman delivered a big strike in the first inning with a two-run double to give the Hornets (28-16) a 3-0 lead. After E&H (26-6) cut the deficit to 3-1, Lyburn’s single to left scored two runs to extend the lead to 5-1.

E&H scored four times in the first inning of the nightcap, led by Braun’s three-run homer, and never trailed.

Caroline Joy and Myburn each drove in a run in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 4-3, but Anna Thomas and Kendall Varner homered in the bottom half of the frame to back up Braun’s outing in the circle.