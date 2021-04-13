Region roundup: Liberty men's golf edges Charlotte, and more

Grayson Thurman pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, Avery Neaves' seventh-inning triple cleared the bases, and the Hornets (20-8, 11-2 ODAC) defeated the No. 12 Yellow Jackets (15-5, 12-2) at Fox Field.

Thurman (3-1) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three. The Altavista native faced one batter over the minimum in his relief outing.

R-MC took a 1-0 lead on Shawn Nickles' fifth-inning single against UL starter Zack Potts.

The UL bats attacked in the seventh against R-MC relief pitcher Zack Radcliffe (1-2). He fanned three in the frame, but allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk in the inning.

The big hit was the two-out triple by Neaves (2 for 3) that scored Ryan Long, Parker Shaffer and Kinston Carson.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Duke 18, Liberty 6

In Durham, North Carolina, Maddie Jenner scored four goals as the No. 8 Blue Devils (8-5) defeated the Flames (6-6) at Koskinen Stadium. Brooke Bryan and Mia Toscano each scored two goals for LU.

MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS

Clemson 6, Liberty 1