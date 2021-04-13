Region roundup: Liberty men's golf edges Charlotte, and more

Alex Fuchs and Ervin Chang recorded match play victories Tuesday to help lift No. 14 Liberty to a 6-5 victory over No. 41 Charlotte in the Liberty Invitational at Poplar Grove Golf Club in Amherst.
Alex Fuchs defeated Matt Sharpstene 3 and 1, and Ervin Chang recorded a 5-and-3 triumph over Carson Ownbey. The Flames claimed a half point with Kieran Vincent halving with John Gough.
The 49ers claimed two victories to keep things close. Ben Woodruff defeated Jonathan Yaun 4 and 3, and Dongin Park edged Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) 1 up.
In individual matches featuring players from No. 39 Virginia, UVa senior Jimmie Massie and Liberty’s Connor Polender each shot 76.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
UL second at VSGA Intercollegiate
In Newport News, Lynchburg shot a two-day total of 67-over par and finished second to Christopher Newport’s 46 over in the second Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Intercollegiate Championship at James River Country Club.
CNU’s Erica Whitehouse claimed medalist honors by shooting 5 over. UL’s Emily Erickson (11 over) and Emily Brubaker (17 over) finished third and fourth, respectively.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lynchburg 3, Randolph-Macon 1
Grayson Thurman pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, Avery Neaves' seventh-inning triple cleared the bases, and the Hornets (20-8, 11-2 ODAC) defeated the No. 12 Yellow Jackets (15-5, 12-2) at Fox Field.
Thurman (3-1) allowed two hits, walked one and struck out three. The Altavista native faced one batter over the minimum in his relief outing.
R-MC took a 1-0 lead on Shawn Nickles' fifth-inning single against UL starter Zack Potts.
The UL bats attacked in the seventh against R-MC relief pitcher Zack Radcliffe (1-2). He fanned three in the frame, but allowed three earned runs on three hits and a walk in the inning.
The big hit was the two-out triple by Neaves (2 for 3) that scored Ryan Long, Parker Shaffer and Kinston Carson.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Duke 18, Liberty 6
In Durham, North Carolina, Maddie Jenner scored four goals as the No. 8 Blue Devils (8-5) defeated the Flames (6-6) at Koskinen Stadium. Brooke Bryan and Mia Toscano each scored two goals for LU.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Clemson 6, Liberty 1
In Clemson, South Carolina, Steve Mundt and Josh Wilson won 6-2 at No. 3 doubles to account for the only victory the Flames (17-7) recorded in a loss to the Tigers (8-13) at the Duckworth Family Tennis Facility.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Sweet Briar 3, Virginia Wesleyan 2, 2 OT
In Virginia Beach, Avery Jones scored off an assist from Alexis Jones in the 71st minute to lift the Vixens (2-4, 2-3 ODAC) over the Marlins (1-7, 1-7) at Birdsong Field.
GOLF
King, Tinsley win 2nd flight
In Zion Crossroads, Colton King and Marshall Tinsley finished the two rounds of the Virginia State Golf Association Multi-Format Team Championship at 9 under to win the second flight at Spring Creek Golf Club.
Adam Marshall and Chad Lipscomb advanced to the first flight and finished ninth at 5 under.
Evan Beck and Mikey Moyers shot 23 under and won the Open Division by 13 shots.