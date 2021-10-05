Region roundup: Liberty men's golf finishes fourth at Hamptons Intercollegiate, and more

The Maidstone Golf Club played significantly easier Tuesday for the final 18 holes of the Hamptons Intercollegiate in East Hampton, New York.
Liberty rocketed up the leaderboard, but so did Georgia Tech, Virginia and Northwestern.
Georgia Tech shot a final-round 12 under to jump three spots and finish in a three-way tie with Virginia and Northwestern for first place in the 12-team event.
Georgia Tech, UVa and Northwestern finished at 4 under. Liberty shot 4 under in the final round and finished the 54-hole event at 1 over.
Three Liberty golfers — Isaac Simmons (playing as an individual), Connor Polender and Austin Barbin — finished in a tie for fourth at even par.
UVa’s Chris Fosdick shot 7 under and edged Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman by one shot for medalist honors.
WOMEN’S GOLF
UL’s Brubaker finishes fourth at Generals Invite
Lynchburg sophomore Emily Brubaker shot 7 over in the second round and finished in a tie for fourth in the Generals Cup Invitational at The Cascades at The Homestead in Hot Springs.
Brubaker was tied for the lead at even par after the first round. She finished at 7-over 149 for the two-round event.
Lynchburg finished in a tie for eighth with Washington and Lee’s B team at 86 over.
Centre College shot 25 over and finished five shots ahead of Washington and Lee.
FIELD HOCKEY
Sweet Briar 6, Ferrum 0
Avery Jones scored three goals, Brynna Hughes added two more goals, and the Vixens (8-2) routed the Panthers (3-8) at Amherst County High’s Lancer Stadium.
Brigitte Gorman added a goal for SBC. Goalkeepers Janie Bolling (one save) and Ashley Maggiora (two saves) combined for the shutout.