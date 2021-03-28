Region roundup: Liberty men's golf in fourth at The Hayt, and more

Liberty’s Kieran Vincent shot 3-under par, Jonathan Yaun is at 2 under, and the 15th-ranked Flames are in a tie for fourth following the first two rounds of the 54-hole The Hayt at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

No. 26 North Florida leads with a team total of 8 under. No. 14 Clemson is at 7 under, top-ranked Florida State is at 1 under, and the Flames are tied with UCF at 4 over.

Vincent, the No. 14-ranked singles player, made seven birdies in his two rounds. Yaun converted on eight birdies and an eagle, but made six bogies and a double-bogey.

Alexandre Fuchs is tied for 20th at 2 over.

UNF’s Nick Gabrelcik leads all individuals at 7 under.

VT’s Burgess in 41st at Tar Heel Intercollegiate

In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Virginia Tech senior Connor Burgess shot 2-over 74 and moved up into a tie for 41st after the second of three rounds in the Tar Heel Intercollegiate at UNC Finley Golf Course.

Burgess, the E.C. Glass High graduate, has a two-day total of 5 over. He made three birdies, three bogies and a double-bogey Sunday.

MEN’S SOCCER

Lynchburg 2, Randolph-Macon 1