Region roundup: Liberty men's golf in fourth at The Hayt, and more

Liberty’s Kieran Vincent shot 3-under par, Jonathan Yaun is at 2 under, and the 15th-ranked Flames are in a tie for fourth following the first two rounds of the 54-hole The Hayt at Sawgrass Country Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
No. 26 North Florida leads with a team total of 8 under. No. 14 Clemson is at 7 under, top-ranked Florida State is at 1 under, and the Flames are tied with UCF at 4 over.
Vincent, the No. 14-ranked singles player, made seven birdies in his two rounds. Yaun converted on eight birdies and an eagle, but made six bogies and a double-bogey.
Alexandre Fuchs is tied for 20th at 2 over.
UNF’s Nick Gabrelcik leads all individuals at 7 under.
VT’s Burgess in 41st at Tar Heel Intercollegiate
In Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Virginia Tech senior Connor Burgess shot 2-over 74 and moved up into a tie for 41st after the second of three rounds in the Tar Heel Intercollegiate at UNC Finley Golf Course.
Burgess, the E.C. Glass High graduate, has a two-day total of 5 over. He made three birdies, three bogies and a double-bogey Sunday.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 2, Randolph-Macon 1
Luke Mega and Brennan Lagana each scored a goal, Kyle Gallagher recorded two saves, and the Hornets (5-1-1, 5-1-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) edged the Yellow Jackets (4-2, 4-2) at R-MC Soccer Field.
Liberty 0, Lipscomb 0
In Nashville, Tennessee, Liberty’s Danny Cordero and Lipscomb’s Michael Sibley each recorded three saves as the Flames (6-2-2, 1-2-1 ASUN Conference) and Bisons (5-3-2, 1-1-1-) played to a scoreless tie at Lipscomb Soccer Complex.
Liberty closes the regular season at home Wednesday against Averett.
Washington and Lee 1, Randolph 0
In Lexington, Michael Kutsanzira scored on a penalty kick in the 48th minute, and Michael Nyc stopped the only shot he faced as the Generals (5-0-1, 4-0-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) edged the WildCats (4-2-1, 4-2-1) at Watt Field.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 2, Bellarmine 2
In Louisville, Shevaun Judon scored her first goal of the season in the 89th minute to force overtime, and the Flames (3-4-5, 2-3-3 ASUN Conference) and Knights (2-5-2, 2-3-2) played to a draw at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.
Lissi Gordon scored off an assist from Meredith King in the 48th minute to account for Liberty’s first goal.
Washington and Lee 3, Lynchburg 1
Lindsay White, Erin Hoeh and Cameron Grainger each found the back of the net as the Generals (7-0, 6-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) defeated the Hornets (5-2, 4-2) at Shellenberger Field.
Alyssa Damato scored off an assist from Taylor Smith in the 79th minute for UL.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 7, Bellarmine 0
In Louisville, Kentucky, Nicaise Muamba rallied to defeat Cole Groetsch at No. 1 singles by scores of 1-6, 6-2, 10-8 as the No. 43 Flames (13-5, 3-0 ASUN Conference) swept the Knights (3-16, 0-3) at Eddie Weber Tennis Complex.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 6, Bellarmine 1
Esther Lovato, ranked 123rd as an individual, cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Aubrey Smith at No. 1 singles as the Flames (13-4, 3-0 ASUN Conference) defeated the Knights (0-13, 0-3) at Eddie Weber Tennis Complex in Louisville, Kentucky.
Lynchburg 7, Virginia Wesleyan 1
Christina Harris won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to power the Hornets (6-0, 4-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) past the Marlins (1-4, 0-1) at Crosswhite Athletic Club.