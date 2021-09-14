Region roundup: Liberty men's soccer holds off Gardner-Webb

Marko Mitrevski and Michael Catanzarite scored first-half goals, Richard Frazen recorded two saves, and the Liberty men’s soccer team edged Gardner-Webb 2-1 Tuesday evening at Osborne Stadium.
Mitrevski scored on a penalty kick in the 37th minute, and Catanzarite scored four minutes later off an assist from Gora Gora to give the Flames (2-3) a 2-0 lead.
Ryan Madondo scored on a penalty kick in the 84th minute for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-5).
MEN’S GOLF
Lynchburg finishes second
Lynchburg finished the two-day Kinder-Williams Invitational at 2-over par and came in second, four shots behind winner McDaniel College, at Lakeview Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
The Hornets shot 2 over in the second round, while McDaniel surged to the lead by shooting 6 under in the final round.
McDaniel’s Ryan McGarry claimed medalist honors by shooting 9 under.
UL’s Eddie Coffren V finished in a tie for second at 5 under, and teammate Andrew Watson finished fourth at 4 under.
Liberty drops to fourth
Liberty shot 8 over in the second round and dropped to fourth at 11-over par in the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas.