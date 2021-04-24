Region roundup: Liberty men's tennis wins ASUN title

In Jacksonville, Florida, Liberty swept Florida Gulf Coast, 4-0, Saturday at UNF Tennis Complex to pick up its first conference championship in program history.
The No. 48 Flames (20-7) swept doubles play for the first team point, then took the Nos. 2 and 6 singles matches before Deji Thomas-Smith defeated Felipe Ramirez on the No. 4 court 7-5, 6-4 to secure the victory.
LU extended its program-record win total to 20 games, while FGCU slipped to 8-6. Liberty secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship, which begins May 7, with the win. The Flames will learn their tournament pairing May 3.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Lynchburg 9, Randolph-Macon 0
In Ashland, Lynchburg (13-2, 9-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) bounced back from Friday’s shutout loss to No. 18 Washington and Lee by sweeping Randolph-Macon (6-4, 4-4) at Banks Tennis Center to cap the regular season.
BASEBALL
Coastal Carolina 2, Liberty 0
Coastal Carolina bounced back from Friday’s loss to the Flames to tie the series at 1-1 with a victory at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Parker Chavers opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third, and BT Riopelle recorded a solo homer in the sixth.
The Flames (26-10) stranded seven runners and tallied five hits against Nick Parker and Daniel Kreuzer.
Parker (3-3), the starter, struck out six, walked two and allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings to pick up the win for Coastal (19-14).
LU starter Nick Willard (2-1) suffered his first loss, allowing the run on Chavers’ hit and throwing 3 2/3 total innings. He gave up four hits, walked two and struck out five.
MEN’S LACROSSE
No. 5 Lynchburg 19, Randolph-Macon 6
In Ashland, No. 5 Lynchburg went up 5-0 in the first quarter and led the entire way in a rout of Randolph-Macon at Day Field.
Colin Dean and Jake Rust had four goals apiece for UL (12-2, 7-1 ODAC). No player had more than two goals for R-MC (5-6, 4-4).
Guilford 30, Randolph 5
Guilford scored more goals in the first 11 minutes than Randolph had the entire game as the routed the WildCats at WildCat Stadium.
Connor Sweeney led Guilford (2-2, 2-2 ODAC) with eight goals. Lee Tookes had two goals for Randolph (1-10, 0-7).
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Shenandoah 22, Lynchburg 12
In Winchester, Shenandoah outscored Lynchburg 14-7 in the first half and never trailed at Sprint Field. Alyson Bittinger had 10 goals for Shenandoah (6-6, 5-2 ODAC), while Kelsi Trevisan and Leah Dumas tallied four goals apiece for UL (9-5, 5-3).
Randolph-Macon 22, Randolph 1
In Ashland, Sarah Perry scored Randolph’s lone goal in the WildCats’ lopsided loss to Randolph-Macon (4-7, 3-4 ODAC) at Day Field. Randolph fell to 3-9 overall and 1-7 in ODAC play.
MEN’S GOLF
Liberty in Robert Kepler Intercollegiate
In Columbus, Ohio, Liberty was in seventh place and 14 shots back of team leader Illinois when play was suspended in the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate at OSU’s Scarlet Course on Saturday.
Fourteen of 17 teams, including LU, finished their second rounds before darkness forced the stoppage. Those three teams will wrap up their second round Sunday before Round 3 tees off at 9 a.m.
Liberty, led by Ervin Chang’s aggregate 1-over 143 (good for a tie for ninth among individuals), is part of a logjam toward the top of the team leaderboard. Five shots separate second-place Northwestern and Indiana from eighth-place Ohio State. Liberty owns a one-shot lead over the host Buckeyes. Illinois is alone in first with a 10-shot lead over the rest of the field.
TRACK & FIELD
Liberty notches four wins at Aggie Classic
In Greensboro, North Carolina, Liberty won four events at North Carolina A&T’s Aggie Classic.
Kyle Harkabus and Ally Kipchirchir won the men’s 1,500 and 800-meter runs, respectively. Throwers Grace Artis (women’s hammer) and Kyle Mitchell (men’s shot put) also picked up victories.