Region roundup: Liberty men's tennis wins ASUN title

In Winchester, Shenandoah outscored Lynchburg 14-7 in the first half and never trailed at Sprint Field. Alyson Bittinger had 10 goals for Shenandoah (6-6, 5-2 ODAC), while Kelsi Trevisan and Leah Dumas tallied four goals apiece for UL (9-5, 5-3).

Randolph-Macon 22, Randolph 1

In Ashland, Sarah Perry scored Randolph’s lone goal in the WildCats’ lopsided loss to Randolph-Macon (4-7, 3-4 ODAC) at Day Field. Randolph fell to 3-9 overall and 1-7 in ODAC play.

MEN’S GOLF

Liberty in Robert Kepler Intercollegiate

In Columbus, Ohio, Liberty was in seventh place and 14 shots back of team leader Illinois when play was suspended in the Robert Kepler Intercollegiate at OSU’s Scarlet Course on Saturday.

Fourteen of 17 teams, including LU, finished their second rounds before darkness forced the stoppage. Those three teams will wrap up their second round Sunday before Round 3 tees off at 9 a.m.