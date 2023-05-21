One day after eliminating UCLA, the softball powerhouse and second-ranked team in the nation, Liberty’s dream season came to a close Sunday night, as the Flames lost to San Diego State, 6-3, in the Los Angeles Regional in Los Angeles, California.

Karlie Keeney, who was masterful Saturday night in wins over UCLA and Grand Canyon, surrendered three runs (all earned) in five innings before giving way in the circle to reliever Emily Estroff for the final two innings. Estroff was tagged for three runs, two earned, in two innings of relief.

Liberty (40-22) got out to a 2-0 lead, but the Aztecs (38-15) tied the game at 2 in the top of the fourth inning and then tacked on four runs in the sixth for a 6-2 lead. Liberty countered with a run in the bottom of the seventh, but the season came to a close after a thrilling run.

Megan Fortner went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs for the Flames, who made program history by defeating UCLA on Saturday night and then staved off elimination again (after a Friday loss to SDS on Friday) against Grand Canyon later that night. Caroline Hudson also finished with two hits and scored a run in Sunday’s elimination game.

Liberty rode the momentum of Saturday evening’s win over UCLA by getting another gusty performance from Keeney in the nightcap. Keeney allowed just one run (unearned) on three hits as the Flames eliminated Grand Canyon 5-1.

Rachel Roupe and Megan Fortner homered in that game to keep the Flames alive in regional play and help the club win its 40th game of the year.

Keeney improved to 27-11 on Saturday and became the first Flames pitcher to record two complete-game victories on the same day since Katrina Johnson defeated Gardner-Webb on May 13, 2011, in the elimination round of the Big South tournament.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lebanon Valley 8-3, Lynchburg 4-5

Lynchburg’s seven-game win streak came to a close Sunday, but it didn’t matter.

An 8-4 setback to Lebanon Valley in the early afternoon set up a winner-take-all game in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and the Hornets received stellar pitching to claim the Rocky Mount Regional in the nightcap.

Jack Bachmore allowed three runs (all earned) on five hits in the second game, reliever Baylor Cumbea held Lebanon Valley hitless over 2⅓ innings, and Zack Potts shut the door to give Lynchburg the series victory.

Holden Fielder, Avery Neaves, Eric Hiett and Gavin Collins — the top four hitters in the Hornets lineup — all registered hits, and Neaves drove in three runs, highlighted by a two-run double in the sixth inning that gave Lynchburg a 4-3 lead.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Salem 9, Lynchburg 6

Despite exploding for five runs in the bottom of the first, Lynchburg pitching couldn’t handle the Red Sox in the finale of a six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as Salem broke a tie in the ninth by putting up three runs.

The Hillcats (20-19) and Salem (19-19) were tied at 6 when Salem’s Cutter Coffey smacked a two-run single off Lynchburg reliever Samuel Vasquez in the top of the ninth for an 8-6 lead. An infield groundout by Lyonell James scored Coffey later in the inning.

Salem’s Brock Bell set Lynchburg down in order in the bottom of the ninth to earn the win. Vasquez (0-3) took the loss on a day when Lynchburg pitchers gave up 10 hits and issued five walks.

Lynchburg’s five-run first was highlighted by Jordan Brown’s two-run homer. But Salem scored once in the first, answered with three more runs in the second and two in the fifth to tie the game at 6, after Lynchburg’s Juan Benjamin walked the previous inning for a 6-5 lead.

Wuilfredo Antunez led the Hillcats, going 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Four Salem players had two hits apiece.

Lynchburg now heads to Delmarva for a six-game series that starts Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. Delmarva is currently half a game in front of Lynchburg in the Carolina League’s North Division standings. Lynchburg is 2½ games behind division leader Carolina.