Region roundup: Liberty softball heads to Knoxville Regional as No. 2 seed, and more

Avery Combs (E.C. Glass) drove in a run in the seventh to tie the game at 5, and Alvanos delivered with two outs in the eighth to drive in Collins (3 for 5) and Avery Neaves for the go-ahead runs.

Kennesaw State 7, Liberty 4

In Kennesaw, Georgia, the Owls (27-19, 13-8 ASUN) pounced for six runs between the fourth and sixth innings and held off Liberty’s late-inning rally to claim the series finale at Stillwell Stadium.

The Flames (35-12, 19-2) had their eight-game winning streak snapped and next play in their ASUN quarterfinal series against Bellarmine. That best-of-three series begins Friday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Garrett Hodges slammed a two-run homer in the fifth to highlight the Owls’ three-inning scoring streak that saw them take a 7-2 lead.

Liberty’s Will Wagner hit his seventh homer of the season in the sixth. He and Trey McDyre each had two hits and combined for four of the Flames’ five hits.

Cam Locklear added his fifth homer of the season to lead off the ninth inning.

Ryan Kennedy (7-1) surrendered one run on three hits, struck out five and did not issue a walk in five innings to pick up the victory.

Trey Gibson (7-4) took the loss after pitching four innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out two.