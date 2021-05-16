Region roundup: Liberty softball heads to Knoxville Regional as No. 2 seed, and more

Liberty was selected as the No. 2 seed for the Knoxville Regional and will face James Madison to open NCAA Tournament play Friday.
The Flames (42-13) and Dukes (34-1) are slated for a noon first pitch, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.
Liberty won the ASUN Conference title Saturday afternoon to secure the league's automatic bid. JMU swept through the Colonial Athletic Association schedule. The Dukes haven't lost since March 27 and haven't allowed a run in 43 innings.
The teams were slated to meet earlier this season in the Liberty Softball Invitational in early March, but the Dukes were unable to play in that three-team invite.
Tennessee is the No. 9 overall seed and will host the four-team Knoxville Regional at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Volunteers face off against Eastern Kentucky in Friday's second game.
EKU, the Ohio Valley Conference champion, is joining the ASUN as an all-sports member in July.
The Flames' last appearance in a regional came in 2018 at South Carolina. Liberty advanced to the regional final and lost twice to the host Gamecocks to be denied its first trip to a Super Regional.
Liberty and James Madison are meeting for the first time since the 2019 season, when the Dukes claimed a 1-0 victory in Harrisonburg. JMU owns a 13-9 record against the Flames.
BASEBALL
Lynchburg 7, Bridgewater 5
Grayson Thurman was brought out of the bullpen to keep Lynchburg within striking distance of Bridgewater. He was nearly flawless in his extended appearance, and it allowed the Hornets to keep their dreams of winning the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title alive.
Thurman, the Altavista product, struck out 12 over six scoreless innings of relief; PJ Alvanos drove in the game-winning runs on an eighth-inning double; and Lynchburg rallied to top Bridgewater to win an ODAC semifinal series at Fox Field.
The second-seeded Hornets (32-12) advance to the ODAC championship series and will host fourth-seeded Shenandoah (30-9). The teams play a doubleheader at Fox Field on Friday starting at noon, and Saturday's if-necessary game is slated for a 2 p.m. first pitch.
SU swept an April 17 doubleheader in Winchester by scores of 2-0 and 4-3.
Thurman, a first-team All-ODAC selection, scattered three hits and walked two in his relief appearance. The right-hander improved to 4-2 after retiring 10 of the final 11 batters he faced Sunday.
The Eagles (14-15) jumped out to a 5-0 lead following a four-run third inning.
Gavin Collins’ two-run single cut the deficit to three runs in the bottom of the third.
Avery Combs (E.C. Glass) drove in a run in the seventh to tie the game at 5, and Alvanos delivered with two outs in the eighth to drive in Collins (3 for 5) and Avery Neaves for the go-ahead runs.
Kennesaw State 7, Liberty 4
In Kennesaw, Georgia, the Owls (27-19, 13-8 ASUN) pounced for six runs between the fourth and sixth innings and held off Liberty’s late-inning rally to claim the series finale at Stillwell Stadium.
The Flames (35-12, 19-2) had their eight-game winning streak snapped and next play in their ASUN quarterfinal series against Bellarmine. That best-of-three series begins Friday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
Garrett Hodges slammed a two-run homer in the fifth to highlight the Owls’ three-inning scoring streak that saw them take a 7-2 lead.
Liberty’s Will Wagner hit his seventh homer of the season in the sixth. He and Trey McDyre each had two hits and combined for four of the Flames’ five hits.
Cam Locklear added his fifth homer of the season to lead off the ninth inning.
Ryan Kennedy (7-1) surrendered one run on three hits, struck out five and did not issue a walk in five innings to pick up the victory.
Trey Gibson (7-4) took the loss after pitching four innings. He allowed three runs on seven hits and struck out two.