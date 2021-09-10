Region roundup: Liberty volleyball tops Navy in Liberty Invitational

Trinity Watts, the reigning ASUN Conference player of the week, recorded 15 kills and five digs as the Liberty volleyball team defeated Navy in four sets to close the opening day of the Liberty Invitational at Liberty Arena on Friday.
The Flames (4-1) won by scores of 25-22, 28-30, 25-18, 25-22.
Lilly Kruse added 14 kills and 16 digs.
Liberty opened the day by falling in straight sets to Old Dominion. The Monarchs won 25-23, 25-21, 25-21.
Kruse had 14 kills and six digs. Amaya Williams added 32 assists and eight digs.
Randolph 3, Methodist 2
Tom-Lauren McGinnis had 12 kills and 14 digs, Emily Barcenas added 46 assists and 11 digs, and the WildCats opened the Maroon Classic by defeated the Monarchs by scores of 19-25, 25-17, 28-30, 25-22, 15-8 at Roanoke College’s Cregger Center.
Randolph (3-2) played a second five-setter and fell to Greensboro by scores of 20-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 15-11.
McGinnis had 10 kills and seven digs. Logan Warren added 12 kills, two digs and six blocks.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 1, Christopher Newport 1
The Hornets and 22nd-ranked Captains each scored in the final minute of regulation and did not score in either overtime period as they played to a draw at Shellenberger Field.
UL’s Nick Foley scored when he collected a deflected shot and easily pushed the ball through the right side of the net for a 1-0 advantage with 45 seconds remaining.
That lead lasted 40 seconds as Corey Hogge scored with 5 seconds remaining in regulation as the Captains (1-0-2) avoided losing for the first time this season.
Kyle Gallagher recorded four saves for UL (2-0-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
Liberty wins Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational
Liberty junior Adelyn Ackley led five runners to top-six finishes as the Flames won the women's portion of the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational by 19 points over the host Hokies at Buford Meredith Cross Country Course in Blacksburg.
The Flames finished with 18 points to the Hokies’ 37. Lynchburg finished fourth with 115 points.
Ackley won with a time of 21:18.6. She finished 1.6 seconds ahead of teammate Calli Doan. Noel Palmer (LCA) finished fourth.
UL’s Kelsey Lagunas finished 15th with a time of 23:24.2.
Lynchburg finished fourth in the four-team men's race.
Liberty did not have enough runners to post a team score, but Landon Miller finished 10th at 25:14.5.
UL's Frank Csorba placed 12th with a time of 25:18.7.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Brevard 6, Randolph 1
Zeinab Elkhansa defeated Brooke Garland 6-4, 6-2 at No. 3 singles to account for the only point for the WildCats (0-1) in a loss to the Tornados (1-1) at Randolph Tennis Courts.
The Randolph roster features four locals this season.
Bailey Livingston (Brookville) and Jenna Fink (Amherst) teamed up at No. 2 doubles and fell to Garland and Hamrick Perry 8-2.
Livingston is Randolph's No. 2 singles player, and she fell to Perry 6-1, 6-0.
Fink lined up at No. 4 singles and lost to Hannah Hersh 6-1, 6-1.
Cassidy Bell (Amherst) serves as Randolph's No. 5 singles player, and she dropped her match to Sophie Trantham 6-0, 6-0.
Sabrina Dickerson (William Campbell) did not play Friday.