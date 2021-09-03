Region roundup: Liberty volleyball wins twice to open season

Liberty rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Duquesne in the Flames’ second match of the day in the RMU Labor Day Volleyball Classic held at UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.
The Flames (2-0) defeated the Dukes (3-2) by scores of 21-25, 25-15, 22-25, 25-20, 15-10.
Trinity Watts had 21 kills and six digs for LU. Amaya Williams added 56 assists, four kills and five digs, and Lilly Kruse finished with 13 kills and eight digs.
Liberty won the opener over Robert Morris by scores of 25-21, 19-25, 25-20, 25-15.
Watts had 13 kills and nine digs. Rajini Fitzmaurice added 18 kills and 15 digs, and Williams finished with 37 assists, three kills and 11 digs.
Illinois Wesleyan 3, Lynchburg 0
The Titans (2-0) won a close first set and then pulled away to defeat the Hornets (0-1) by scores of 27-25, 25-17, 25-22 to open the Captain Classic at Christopher Newport’s Freeman Center in Newport News.
MEN’S SOCCER
Lynchburg 4, Covenant 1
Brennan Lagana scored two second-half goals, Kyle Gallagher stopped all three shots he faced, and the Hornets (2-0) easily defeated the Scots (0-2) at Shellenberger Field.
Lagana’s two goals came in a span of 3 minutes, 11 seconds to help UL take a 4-0 lead.
The game was tied until the 43rd minute when Joey Daly found the back of the net to put UL ahead 1-0. Kenny Robles scored a little more than 4 minutes into the second half for a two-goal edge.
Covenant’s Mercer Stout scored in the 71st minute against UL backup goalkeeper Justin Ennis to break the shutout bid.