Region roundup: Liberty wins ASUN women's soccer title, and more

McKinley Burkett stood mere yards outside of the penalty box, looked down at the ball and back up to the goal. The Liberty redshirt junior, a transfer from Tennessee, stared down the biggest shot of her career. She didn’t miss.
Burkett’s penalty kick with 31 seconds remaining in overtime found the back of the net as Liberty edged Kennesaw State 1-0 for the Flames’ first ASUN tournament title Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The Flames (7-5-5) secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
Their ASUN tournament run featured victories over the No. 1 seeds from the North (Lipscomb) and South (North Florida) divisions. Liberty’s four wins in the tournament came after ending the regular season on a six-match winless streak (three losses and three ties).
“I am in awe of what these young women have achieved through this tournament,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “We also give all the glory to God for this amazing run. This is a historical moment for the program.”
Melody Jayroe posted her 21st career shutout with four saves Saturday against the Owls (8-8).
Cora Duininck was named the ASUN tournament MVP and was joined on the all-tournament team by Burkett, Jayroe and Meredith King.
King, who scored the game-winning goal in Thursday’s semifinal victory over UNF, drew a foul inside the box that set up Burkett’s penalty kick.
EQUESTRIAN
Sweet Briar wins NCEA single discipline national title
In Waco, Texas, Lillian Peterson won her rides over fences and on the flat as Sweet Briar defeated Lynchburg 6-2 to win the inaugural NCEA single discipline national championship held at the Extraco Events Center.
The single discipline championship was held simultaneously with the eight-team dual discipline national championship.
Katie Balding and Rachel Perry won in fences, and Britt Larson-Jackson and Emmy Longest won on the flat.
UL picked up points from Lilly Fraley in fences and Kelley McCormick on the flat.
BASEBALL
Liberty 15, North Alabama 1
In Florence, Alabama, Will Wagner and Cam Locklear each hit home runs, Aaron Anderson had three hits and three RBIs, and the Flames (24-8, 10-1 ASUN) routed the Lions (4-28, 3-11) at Mike D. Lane Field.
Liberty has won seven in a row. It has recorded 37 hits and scored at least one run in 13 of the 18 innings in the first two games of this weekend series.
Shenandoah 2-4, Lynchburg 0-3
In Winchester, Colby Martin went 4 for 4, and his bases-clearing triple in the eighth inning helped No. 18 Shenandoah (19-5, 13-3 ODAC) complete a doubleheader sweep of Lynchburg (21-10, 11-4) at Bridgeforth Field.
UL’s Kinston Carson went 3 for 5 with two RBIs in the nightcap. Avery Neaves and Carrson Atkins each had two hits in the opener.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 2-6, Lipscomb 0-0
In Nashville, Tennessee, Emily Kirby and Karlie Kenney threw three-hitters as the Flames (28-12, 9-2 ASUN) swept the Bisons (14-15, 3-6) at Draper Diamond.
Kirby (8-4) recorded her fifth shutout of the season. She struck out 10 and walked one in becoming the first Liberty left-hander since Leslie Inge in 2000 with five shutouts in a season.
Kenney (10-4) pitched a shutout for the fourth time and struck out three.
The Flames have recorded 11 shutouts, including seven in ASUN play, this season.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 20, Bridgewater 8
In Bridgewater, Brett Rogers scored two goals and dished out five assists as the No. 5 Hornets (10-2, 5-1 ODAC) routed the Eagles (2-4, 2-4) in Jopson Athletic Complex.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 23, Southern Virginia 13
In Buena Vista, Nicki Santora scored five goals, Kelsi Trevisan and Leah Dumas each scored four goals, and the No. 25 Hornets (8-4, 4-2 ODAC) defeated the Knights (6-7, 0-4) at Knight Stadium.
Shenandoah 21, Randolph 2
In Winchester, Megan Egan and Alyson Bittinger each scored four goals as the Hornets (5-6, 4-2 ODAC) routed the WildCats (3-5, 1-4). Sophia Cirone and Sarah Perry scored for RC.
VOLLEYBALL
Randolph 3, Guilford 1
In Bridgewater, Audrey Antesberger recorded 13 kills, and Melody Washington had 23 assists and 12 digs as the WildCats (1-10, 1-9 ODAC) defeated the Quakers (1-7, 0-7) by scores of 16-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-23 at Nininger Hall.
Randolph lost to Bridgewater 25-12, 28-26, 25-13 in the WildCats’ second match of the day. Washington had 13 assists, and Antesberger added 10 kills.
MEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 4, Bellarmine 0
Deji Thomas-Smith defeated Sam Rueff 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles as the No. 40 Flames (18-7) defeated the Knights (4-20) in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals at Liberty Tennis Complex.
Emory & Henry 6, Randolph 3
In Emory, Zeke Workman defeated Noah Carney 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 singles as the Wasps (4-5, 3-3 ODAC) defeated the WildCats (3-10, 2-7) at Richardson Tennis Courts.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Liberty 4, Bellarmine 0
Esther Lovato won 6-0, 6-1 over Aubrey Smith at No. 1 singles as the Flames (18-6) swept the Knights (0-17) in the ASUN Conference tournament quarterfinals at Liberty Tennis Complex.
Lynchburg 8, Methodist 1
Lauren Pascadlo (Jefferson Forest) defeated Sydney Bird 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4 singles as the Hornets (11-1) defeated the Monarchs (7-13) at Lynchburg Tennis Courts.
Emory & Henry 9, Randolph 0
Three Wasps (7-4, 4-4 ODAC) players won by 6-0, 6-0 scores in singles play to defeat the WildCats (2-12, 1-9) at Richardson Tennis Courts.
MEN'S SOCCER
Liberty 2, Coastal Carolina 1
In Conway, South Carolina, Seth Clark and Noah Holmes each scored in the first half as the Flames (7-3-2) edged the Chanticleers (9-4-2) at CCU Soccer Stadium.