Region roundup: Liberty wins ASUN women's soccer title, and more

McKinley Burkett stood mere yards outside of the penalty box, looked down at the ball and back up to the goal. The Liberty redshirt junior, a transfer from Tennessee, stared down the biggest shot of her career. She didn’t miss.

Burkett’s penalty kick with 31 seconds remaining in overtime found the back of the net as Liberty edged Kennesaw State 1-0 for the Flames’ first ASUN tournament title Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The Flames (7-5-5) secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

Their ASUN tournament run featured victories over the No. 1 seeds from the North (Lipscomb) and South (North Florida) divisions. Liberty’s four wins in the tournament came after ending the regular season on a six-match winless streak (three losses and three ties).

“I am in awe of what these young women have achieved through this tournament,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “We also give all the glory to God for this amazing run. This is a historical moment for the program.”

Melody Jayroe posted her 21st career shutout with four saves Saturday against the Owls (8-8).