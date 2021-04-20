Region roundup: Liberty wins first ASUN men's golf title, and more

The Liberty men’s golf team capped a dominating three-round performance at the University of Georgia Golf Course with a program first: an ASUN Conference championship.
The Flames led wire-to-wire and shot a blistering 20-under par to win by 13 shots and secure their first title in the ASUN and sixth overall.
Liberty’s 20-under 832 is the lowest score in ASUN championship history. The No. 13 Flames easily outpaced second-place FGCU, which shot 7 under. Jacksonville finished in third at 2 under.
Liberty had four golfers finish in the top seven to fuel the dominating performance.
The Liberty trio of Zach Barbin, Jonathan Yaun and Kieran Vincent finished in a tie for fourth at 4 under. Barbin shot 3 under Tuesday to move up the leaderboard.
His round, though, wasn’t the most impressive in the Flames’ performance. Ervin Chang shot a 4-under 67 and finished in a tie for seventh overall.
FGCU’s Van Holmgren claimed medalist honors by finishing 9 under. He was one shot ahead of North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik and two shots ahead of second-round leader Michael Sakane (Jacksonville).
BASEBALL
Christopher Newport 9, Lynchburg 4
Scott Crosson drove in five runs, with three coming on a bases-clearing triple in the ninth inning, and the Captains (16-7) defeated the Hornets (22-11) at Fox Field.
CNU scored three times in the first inning, tacked on single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, and broke it open on Crosson’s three-run triple in the ninth.
Jay Cassady (2-2) picked up the victory by allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and striking out four in five innings.
Garrett Jackson hit a solo homer in the second for UL, which never led.
Michael Reiskind (2-1) took the loss after allowing CNU’s first six runs (three earned) and eight hits in five innings. He struck out four.
FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 2, Sweet Briar 0
Faith Seery and Aaryn Boatwright each scored one goal, Kayla Brady recorded a save, and the ODAC champion Hornets (10-0) defeated the Vixens (2-5) at Shellenberger Field.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Roanoke 26, Randolph 3
Ellie Armstrong scored five goals as the No. 25 Maroons (8-2, 5-1 ODAC) clobbered the WildCats (3-7, 1-5) at WildCat Stadium.