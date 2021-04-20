Region roundup: Liberty wins first ASUN men's golf title, and more

The Liberty men’s golf team capped a dominating three-round performance at the University of Georgia Golf Course with a program first: an ASUN Conference championship.

The Flames led wire-to-wire and shot a blistering 20-under par to win by 13 shots and secure their first title in the ASUN and sixth overall.

Liberty’s 20-under 832 is the lowest score in ASUN championship history. The No. 13 Flames easily outpaced second-place FGCU, which shot 7 under. Jacksonville finished in third at 2 under.

Liberty had four golfers finish in the top seven to fuel the dominating performance.

The Liberty trio of Zach Barbin, Jonathan Yaun and Kieran Vincent finished in a tie for fourth at 4 under. Barbin shot 3 under Tuesday to move up the leaderboard.

His round, though, wasn’t the most impressive in the Flames’ performance. Ervin Chang shot a 4-under 67 and finished in a tie for seventh overall.

FGCU’s Van Holmgren claimed medalist honors by finishing 9 under. He was one shot ahead of North Florida’s Nick Gabrelcik and two shots ahead of second-round leader Michael Sakane (Jacksonville).

BASEBALL

Christopher Newport 9, Lynchburg 4