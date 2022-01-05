Region roundup: Liberty women overcome absences to rout Stetson

The Liberty women’s basketball team opened ASUN Conference play without the services of three starters.

It didn’t matter.

Mya Berkman scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting, Dee Brown filled up the stat sheet, and Liberty used a third-quarter run to defeat Stetson 65-49 on Wednesday evening at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida.

The Flames (13-1, 1-0 ASUN) won their 10th consecutive game despite not having starters Bridgette Rettstatt, Priscilla Smeenge and Alyssa Iverson available. The three did not travel with the team to Florida.

The players who replaced the three in the starting lineup — Jordan Bailey, Nenna Lindstrom and Kennedi Williams — combined for 32 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

Bailey had 14 points and eight rebounds. Williams finished with nine points and a game-high seven assists.

Brown played 39 minutes and finished with eight points on 1-of-9 shooting. She added a game-high nine rebounds and a career-high six assists.

Liberty used a 13-2 run in the third quarter to seize control. It extended its lead to 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Berkman added six rebounds and three steals.

Tatiana Straun led the Hatters (7-7, 0-1) with 12 points.

Jamiya Turner added six points and seven rebounds.

Randolph 58, Ferrum 55

Teniyah Crenshaw made three free throws over the final 19 seconds that turned into the deciding points as the WildCats (9-2, 4-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) edged the Panthers (4-8, 2-3) at Swartz Gym in Ferrum.

Crenshaw led RC with 18 points and seven rebounds. She went 3 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 19 seconds and finished 4 of 8 from the charity stripe.

Her teammates went 0 for 3 from the free throw line.

Yanessa Cabrera added 12 points, four assists and three steals.

Kayla Cabiness led all scorers with 22 points on 8-of-17 shooting.

RC overcame the horrendous shooting from the free throw line by owning a 16-9 edge in points off turnovers and a 26-18 advantage in points in the paint.