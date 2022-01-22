Region roundup: Liberty women roll to easy victory at Central Arkansas, and more

The Liberty women’s basketball team had never played in Arkansas before Saturday afternoon.

They may want to visit the Natural State on a more frequent basis after a dismantling of Central Arkansas.

Mya Berkman scored 19 points in 19 minutes to lead five players in double figures, Liberty shot a season-best 60% from the field, and the Flames emphatically defeated Central Arkansas 79-51 inside the Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas.

Berkman shot 8 of 10 from the field and added six rebounds and three assists.

The Flames (17-2, 5-1 ASUN Conference) set the tone in the opening 10 minutes by shooting 9 of 15 from the field and building a 16-point lead. Liberty’s lead never dipped below 13 points the rest of the way.

Priscilla Smeenge scored 13 points and shot 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Bella Smuda added 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks off the bench. Dee Brown and Bridgette Rettstatt scored 10 points apiece. Brown added five rebounds and four assists.

Liberty scored 50 points in the paint, owned a plus-15 rebounding edge and dished out 19 assists on 30 made field goals.

Randrea Wright led the Sugar Bears (6-10, 1-4) with 15 points and four assists.

Lynchburg 86, Eastern Mennonite 44

Lizzie Davis had a monster game with 25 points, 13 rebounds and six assists as the Hornets shut down the Royals in the second half of an easy victory inside Turner Gymnasium.

EMU (5-10, 1-8 ODAC) was limited to a meager 16 points in the second half and 24.2% shooting for the game. The Royals shot 16 for 66 from the field and 2 of 15 from 3-point range.

Davis was one of three players in double figures for UL (8-6, 4-3), which shot 50% from the field and 17 of 19 from the free throw line.

Kate Kolb finished with 12 points. Erin Green also finished with a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Davis’ jumper with 2:16 remaining in the first quarter gave UL an 11-9 lead, and the Hornets led for the final 32:16.

Mya Hamlet (E.C. Glass) led EMU with 16 points.

Randolph-Macon 62, Randolph 45

Randolph was held without a field goal over the final four minutes of a disastrous second quarter as Randolph-Macon (10-3, 8-0 ODAC) established its dominance and pulled away for a victory over the WildCats (11-4, 6-3) at Giles Gymnasium.

Randolph shot 2 of 14 from the field and scored only two points over the final four minutes in the second quarter. That allowed R-MC to extend its double-digit lead, which it maintained for the entire second half.

Juliana Park led R-MC with 13 points. Cheridan Hatfield had 12 points and six rebounds, and Catherine Kagey added 10 points.

Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson scored 16 points and pulled down five rebounds for RC.

Kylie Stark (Brookville) added nine points and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Lynchburg 76, Eastern Mennonite 70

T.C. Thacker recorded another double-double, and his free throws with less than three minutes remaining gave the Hornets the lead for good in a victory over the Royals at Turner Gymnasium.

Thacker, the Amherst County High product, recorded his 11th double-double in 14 games with game highs of 20 points and 11 rebounds and passed 1,000 career points. Tharon Suggs added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Cam Savage added 11 points off the bench.

Dow Dunton finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for UL (9-5, 3-2 ODAC).

EMU (5-10, 3-5) took a 66-65 lead with 3:04 remaining on Tim Jones’ free throw.

Thacker gave the Hornets the lead for good with two free throws with 2:52 remaining.

UL committed a meager two turnovers.

Aviwe Mahlong had 14 points for EMU. Jones and Chris Simmons scored 13 points apiece.

Bridgewater 84, Randolph 70

Alec Topper finished with 29 points to go with 12 rebounds as the Eagles (6-8, 2-4 ODAC) used a run midway through the second half to pull away for a win over the WildCats (4-12, 1-7) at Nininger Hall in Bridgewater.

CJ Loving (Amherst) converted on a layup with 9:42 remaining that cut the WildCats’ deficit to 54-53.

Bridgewater used a 12-3 run to take a double-digit lead, and its advantage didn’t dip below seven points over the final 6½ minutes.

Rashod Smith added 19 points and 11 assists for the Eagles.

Danny Bickey scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for RC.

Jerry Goodman scored 14 points, Loving had 11 points, and Jordan Phillips-McLyod finished with 10 points.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Waller wins 60 hurdles at Tolsma Invitational

VCU senior Emmanuel Waller won the men’s 60-meter hurdles by 0.01 seconds on the final day of the Brant Tolsma Invitational at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.

Waller, an E.C. Glass High graduate, posted a time of 8.27 seconds to edge teammate Marcus Wilson’s time of 8.28.

Waller also finished sixth in the 400 dash and teamed with Johnathan Mitchell, Lewis Freeman and Noah Hackerson to finish second in the 4x400 relay.

Three Liberty athletes claimed victories Saturday.

Calli Doan won the women’s mile with a time of 4:48.42; Naomi Mojica won the women’s shot put at 49 feet, 9 inches; and Brandon Letts sped to the men’s 60 dash title with a time of 6.80 seconds.

UL’s Seward, Benefield victorious at Finn Pincus

Lynchburg’s Aniya Seward won the women’s 60 hurdles and Elle Benefield won the women’s shot put on the final day of the Finn Pincus Invitational at Roanoke College’s Kerr-Cregger Center.

Seward posted a time of 9.17 seconds. Benefield delivered a mark of 37 feet, 7¼ inches to win the shot put by more than a foot and a half over teammate Logan Babbs (30 feet, ¼ inches).

SWIMMING

Liberty splits with Campbell, UNC Asheville

Liberty easily defeated Campbell by a score of 292-55 but fell to UNC Asheville, 190-163, in the TYR Senior Celebration at Liberty Natatorium.

The loss to the Bulldogs snapped the Flames’ streak of 26 consecutive CCSA dual meet victories. Liberty’s last conference dual meet loss came on Jan. 7, 2017 at FGCU.

Liberty recorded two individual victories Saturday.

Maddie Freece, the reigning CCSA diver of the year, led a 1-2-3 finish in the one-meter dive. She scored a season-best, NCAA Zone-qualifying mark of 280.35.

Eva Suggs won the 200 backstroke in a time of 2:00.35.

Sweet Briar 113, Ferrum 55

Acadia ElzHowe won three individual events, and her teammates combined to win four more as the Vixens routed the Panthers at Hampden-Sydney’s Leggett Pool.

ElzHowe won the 400 and 800 freestyles and the 100 butterfly for the Vixens. Devin Montgomery won the 50 freestyle, Elizabeth Sanford won the 100 freestyle, and Mary Catherine Warner claimed the 100 backstroke.

Montgomery, Warner, Gabe Aparicio and Jillian Lewis combined to win the 200 medley.