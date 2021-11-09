Region Roundup: Liberty women torch Belmont Abbey, VES girls tennis advances to state semifinals

The Liberty women’s basketball team couldn’t have scripted a better start to the season.
The Flames shot 63.6% from the field and had a whopping 10 assists in a dominating opening quarter that allowed them to cruise to an 89-40 victory over Division II Belmont Abbey on Tuesday at Liberty Arena.
"I don't think you can get a better start than that right now," Liberty coach Carey Green said. "We shot the ball really, really well."
Liberty (1-0) shot 14 of 22 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range and had 10 assists to one turnover in a sizzling opening 10 minutes to take a 31-4 lead over the Crusaders.
The game served as an exhibition for the Division II Crusaders. They enter the regular season ranked 13th in the D2SIDA preseason Top 25 poll after advancing to the Elite Eight last season.
"This was a really good icebreaker to start the season," Liberty senior forward Bridgette Rettstatt said.
Rettstatt led all scorers with 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting. She made all three of her 3-pointers.
Rettstatt, Mya Berkman, Bella Smuda and Jordan Bailey combined for 40 points on 18-of-26 shooting to go with 21 rebounds. The four main post players were instrumental in Liberty owning a 32-12 edge in points in the paint.
Bailey, a transfer from Old Dominion playing in her first game in 689 days, finished with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting.
"It was exciting to finally get a bucket," Bailey said.
Jo Snow led Belmont Abbey with eight points and four rebounds.
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
VES slams Seton School
Virginia Episcopal's Blair Gill continued her impressive freshman campaign with a win at No. 1 singles and the Bishops took three additional singles matches and two of three in doubles play for a 6-3 victory over Manassas-based Seton School in the Virginia Independent Schools Division II state quarterfinals, held at Randolph College on Tuesday.
VES (10-3) entered the tourney as the No. 3 seed out of eight schools and now plays in the state semifinal round on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. at No. 2 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy in Suffolk.
Gill, who finished the regular season undefeated in singles play, downed opponent Jordan Kach, 10-4. Also in singles play, Hannah Saye (No. 4), Walker Rose (No. 5) and Elle Langley (No. 6) all won.
In doubles action, Sierra and Lilly Lewis won at No. 2, while Bea Barnhill and Kate Doherty were victorious at No. 3. Seton School was seeded sixth in the bracket.
Here's a full list of scores:
Singles: Blair Gill (VES) d. Jordan Kach 10-4; Mary Pennefather (SS) d. Sierra Lewis 10-3; Mary Collins (SS) d. Lilly Lewis 10-4; Hannah Saye (VES) d. Lucy Pennefather 10-6; Walker Rose (VES) d. Julia Atkinson 10-0; Elle Langley (VES) d. Maggie Gibbons 10-3.
Doubles: Kach/M. Pennefather (SS) d. Gill/Saye 10-8; Lewis/Lewis (VES) d. L. Pennefather/Gibbons 10-4; Bea Barnhill/Kate Doherty (VES) d. Atkinson/Collins 10-6.