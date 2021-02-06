Region roundup: Liberty women's basketball falls at North Florida

Liberty trailed by 17 points late in the third quarter Saturday against North Florida. The Flames had the deficit trimmed to two points 10 minutes later, but could never take the lead against the Ospreys.
Marissa Mackins scored 33 points and made eight of North Florida’s 17 3-pointers as the Ospreys held on to defeat Liberty 85-80 at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
The Flames (12-4, 8-1 ASUN Conference) lost for the first time since Dec. 6 at Memphis and had an 11-game winning streak snapped.
The Ospreys (9-7, 7-2) led 65-48 following Jazz Bond’s 3 with 3:51 remaining in the third quarter. Mackins scored all 13 of her third-quarter points in the opening six minutes as UNF extended an eight-point halftime lead into the 17-point cushion.
The Flames, though, chipped away and cut the deficit to 74-72 following Emily Lytle’s free throws with 3:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Liberty trailed by three points on three separate occasions in the final three minutes, but could never take the lead.
Lytle led the Flames with 19 points. Alyssa Iverson scored 13 points, Dee Brown added 13 points off the bench, and Mya Berkman finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Bond scored 14 points, pulled down five rebounds, dished out four assists and blocked three shots for UNF. Rhetta Moore scored 13 points and Erin Jones added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Emory & Henry 70, Randolph 40
In Emory, Alexis Hoppers scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Wasps (2-4, 2-3 ODAC) suffocated the WildCats (1-2, 1-2) at the King Center.
RC scored 10 first-half points on 3-of-23 shooting and trailed by 22 points at halftime.
The WildCats shot 23.1% for the game.
Kylie Stark (Brookville) and Cameron O’Neil each scored 11 points for RC. Stark added six rebounds and four assists.
VOLLEYBALL
Lipscomb 3, Liberty 0
Megan Kuper had 11 kills and 10 digs as the Bisons (4-1, 1-0 ASUN Conference) cruised to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-23 victory over the Flames (0-2, 0-1) at Liberty Arena.
Alyssa Zwolensky had 12 digs and Delaney Dilfer added 29 assists for Lipscomb.
Julia Mangum had 11 kills and six digs and Amaya Williams added 24 assists and eight digs for LU.
MEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 4, Belmont Abbey 0
Michael Huss scored two goals, Marko Mitrevski and Seth Clark each found the back of the net, and the Flames (1-0) opened the season with a victory over the Division II Crusaders (0-1) at Osborne Stadium.
Danny Cordero recorded three saves for the shutout.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Montreat 19, Sweet Briar 5
In Sweet Briar, Dovie Yates scored 10 goals and dished out two assists, Isabella Knight added six goals, and the Cavaliers (1-0) cruised to a victory.
Kaylah Bailey had two goals and one assist for the Vixens (0-1).
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Liberty’s Igberaese and Lyon claim victories at Tolsma Invitational
Liberty senior Christian Lyon and junior Chelsea Igberaese each picked up victories on the final day of the Brant Tolsma Invitational at Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Lyon won the men’s 60-meter dash in a time of 6.78 seconds, and then placed second in the men’s 200 at 21.56 seconds.
Igberaese won the women’s weight throw at 19.74 meters.
VCU junior Emmanuel Waller (E.C. Glass) finished eighth in the men’s 60-meter hurdles and 13th in the men’s 400 dash.