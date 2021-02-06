Region roundup: Liberty women's basketball falls at North Florida

Liberty trailed by 17 points late in the third quarter Saturday against North Florida. The Flames had the deficit trimmed to two points 10 minutes later, but could never take the lead against the Ospreys.

Marissa Mackins scored 33 points and made eight of North Florida’s 17 3-pointers as the Ospreys held on to defeat Liberty 85-80 at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Flames (12-4, 8-1 ASUN Conference) lost for the first time since Dec. 6 at Memphis and had an 11-game winning streak snapped.

The Ospreys (9-7, 7-2) led 65-48 following Jazz Bond’s 3 with 3:51 remaining in the third quarter. Mackins scored all 13 of her third-quarter points in the opening six minutes as UNF extended an eight-point halftime lead into the 17-point cushion.

The Flames, though, chipped away and cut the deficit to 74-72 following Emily Lytle’s free throws with 3:12 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Liberty trailed by three points on three separate occasions in the final three minutes, but could never take the lead.

Lytle led the Flames with 19 points. Alyssa Iverson scored 13 points, Dee Brown added 13 points off the bench, and Mya Berkman finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.