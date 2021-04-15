Region roundup: Liberty women's soccer advances to ASUN title game, and more

Liberty’s goal-scoring opportunities didn’t come easily Thursday against North Florida in the ASUN Conference women's soccer tournament semifinals. Meredith King made sure to take advantage of the best chance in the closing stages to keep the Flames’ season alive.

King’s soft touch off her right foot trickled underneath the diving save attempt from UNF goalkeeper Mercedes Sapp in the 80th minute, and that goal proved the difference as Liberty edged North Florida 1-0 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.

The Flames (6-5-5), the No. 4 seed from the North Division, advance to Saturday’s tournament championship game and will play either FGCU or Kennesaw State at 1 p.m. It is Liberty’s first appearance in the ASUN championship game.

Liberty has knocked off the No. 1 seed from the South Division (North Florida) and the No. 1 seed from the North Division (Lipscomb). The Flames are the only No. 4 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in ASUN women’s soccer championship history.

The Ospreys’ season ends with a 10-2 record. They fell in the semifinal round for the third time in program history.