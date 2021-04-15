Region roundup: Liberty women's soccer advances to ASUN title game, and more

Liberty’s goal-scoring opportunities didn’t come easily Thursday against North Florida in the ASUN Conference women's soccer tournament semifinals. Meredith King made sure to take advantage of the best chance in the closing stages to keep the Flames’ season alive.
King’s soft touch off her right foot trickled underneath the diving save attempt from UNF goalkeeper Mercedes Sapp in the 80th minute, and that goal proved the difference as Liberty edged North Florida 1-0 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.
The Flames (6-5-5), the No. 4 seed from the North Division, advance to Saturday’s tournament championship game and will play either FGCU or Kennesaw State at 1 p.m. It is Liberty’s first appearance in the ASUN championship game.
Liberty has knocked off the No. 1 seed from the South Division (North Florida) and the No. 1 seed from the North Division (Lipscomb). The Flames are the only No. 4 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in ASUN women’s soccer championship history.
The Ospreys’ season ends with a 10-2 record. They fell in the semifinal round for the third time in program history.
Liberty’s Chloe Marr delivered a through ball to King who was able to get behind the UNF defense. King gathered the ball and put enough touch on her shot that it slid underneath Sapp’s diving save attempt.
It was the Flames’ second shot on goal.
LU goalkeeper Melody Jayroe recorded two saves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Randolph 15, Eastern Mennonite 13
Sarah Perry scored six goals, Sophia Cirone added four goals and three assists, and the WildCats (3-5, 1-3 ODAC) defeated the Royals (1-5, 0-5) at WildCat Stadium.
Roanoke 11, Lynchburg 9
Tiernan Connor scored two goals, including the go-ahead score with 18 1/2 minutes remaining, as the Maroons (6-2, 3-1 ODAC) defeated the No. 25 Hornets (7-4, 4-2) at Shellenberger Field.
Kelsi Trevisan scored four goals for UL.
VOLLEYBALL
Bridgewater 3, Lynchburg 1
Lauren Nofsinger had six kills and 10 blocks as the Eagles (4-4, 4-4 ODAC) defeated the Hornets (8-5, 7-2) by scores of 26-24, 25-16, 21-25, 25-20 at Nininger Hall.
Josey Walton (Appomattox) had seven kills and six digs for UL.
Roanoke 3, Randolph 2
Linsey Bailey had 13 kills, 22 digs and the match-sealing ace as the Maroons (5-2, 5-2 ODAC) defeated the WildCats (0-9, 0-8) by scores of 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-6 at Giles Gymnasium.