Region roundup: Liberty women's soccer knocked out in ASUN quarterfinals

Maddy Lemergy scored off an assist from Nerea de Diego in the 87th minute, Carly Dean stopped all six shots she faced, and Western Kentucky ended Liberty’s season with a 1-0 triumph in the ASUN Conference women’s soccer tournament quarterfinals Friday night at Lipscomb Soccer Complex in Nashville, Tennessee.
EKU (9-9) advances to the semifinal round and will face Lipscomb on Sunday.
The Flames (11-7-1) were unable to repeat as ASUN tournament champions after winning the league title in the spring and advancing to the NCAA Tournament.
Liberty held a 6-3 edge in shots on goal, but was unable to find a way to get the ball by Dean.
Flames goalkeeper Randy Palacios, a second-team all-ASUN selection, stopped two shots, but was unable to stop the game-winner.
Liberty defender Madison Ellis was named to the ASUN first-team all-conference squad, and senior forward Kasey Jamieson was tabbed the ASUN women’s soccer scholar-athlete of the year for the second straight season.
FIELD HOCKEY
No. 8 Liberty 2, No. 16 Old Dominion 1
Lizzie Hamlett scored the game-winner with 39 seconds remaining as the Flames (15-2, 7-0 Big East) secured their first outright Big East regular-season title by edging the Monarchs (13-4, 5-2) at Liberty Field Hockey Field.
Liberty finished unbeaten in Big East play for the first time in program history. The Flames will play Temple in the Big East semifinals on Nov. 5 in Storrs, Connecticut.
Hamlett scored both of Liberty’s goals. Her tally off a penalty corner in the 17th minute tied the game at 1. Delphine Le Jeune scored on a penalty stroke in the sixth minute to give ODU a 1-0 advantage.
VOLLEYBALL
Kennesaw State 3, Liberty 2
Lauren Chastang had 15 kills, four assists, 18 digs and four blocks as the Owls (15-8, 9-3 ASUN) defeated the Flames (9-10, 5-7) by scores of 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11 at Liberty Arena.
Trinity Watts had 12 kills and three digs for LU.
Roanoke 3, Randolph 0
Lindsey Bailey had 15 kills, nine digs and two blocks as the Maroons (12-18, 5-6 ODAC) swept the WildCats (7-14, 2-9) by scores of 25-20, 25-20, 25-15 at Giles Gymnasium.
Logan Warren had seven kills, two blocks and three digs for RC.