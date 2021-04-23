Region roundup: Liberty women's soccer picks up two major ASUN honors, and more

The Liberty women’s soccer team’s thrilling run through the ASUN Conference tournament garnered two major honors for the Flames on Friday.

Lang Wedemeyer was named the ASUN coach of the year and Meredith King was tabbed the freshman of the year.

Cora Duininck, the ASUN tournament MVP, was a first-team all-conference selection. Kasey Jamieson and McKinley Burkett were second-team selections, and King, Rachel DeRuby and Sophia Palladinio (Jefferson Forest) were named to the all-freshman team.

MEN’S SOCCER

LU’s Findley named ASUN freshman of the year

Liberty forward Gabe Findley was named the ASUN freshman of the year Friday, and the Lynchburg native became the first player in program history to earn the distinction since 2004.

Musa Morris and Marko Mitrevski were named to the all-conference first team, and Danny Cordero, Seth Clark and Malik Smith were named to the second team.

MEN’S TENNIS

Liberty 4, Kennesaw State 1