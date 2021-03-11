Region roundup: Liberty's Freece, Chennault compete in NCAA Zone A 1-meter diving, and more

In Sweet Briar, Sarah Schindler scored off an assist by Kaylah Bailey with 36 seconds left as part of a furious comeback try by the Vixens in the final 13 minutes, but Randolph’s four-goal halftime lead was too much to overcome at the Sweet Briar Soccer and Lacrosse Field.

Sarah Perry scored three straight goals put some distance between her WildCats (1-2) and the Vixens (0-5) in a six-minute span in the first half. Before Schindler’s final goal, Sweet Briar pulled within one goal three times in the second half, but Randolph always had the answer.

Olivia Richards gave Randolph a 14-12 lead with her insurance goal with 1:45 left ahead of Schindler’s score.

Perry tallied eight goals for RC, while Bailey and Sarah Southard had four each for SBC.

NCEA EQUESTRIAN

TCU 7, Lynchburg 1

In Burleson, Texas, Jacqi Needle rode Van to an 82-80 victory over Isabella Baxter in fences to account for the Hornets’ lone point in a loss to the No. 7 Horned Frogs in a Jumping Seat-only meet at Diamond Creek Ranch.