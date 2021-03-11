Region roundup: Liberty's Freece, Chennault compete in NCAA Zone A 1-meter diving, and more

In Greensboro, North Carolina, Liberty freshman Maddie Freece and junior Lauren Chennault finished 13th and 17th, respectively, in the NCAA Zone A 1-meter diving championships Thursday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
The top six from the 18 finalists advanced to the NCAA Championships.
Freece posted a six-dive score of 482.95. Chennault finished with a score of 466.7.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Liberty 0, Lipscomb 0
In Nashville, Tennessee, Liberty and Lipscomb battled to a 0-0 draw after 110 minutes in a battle of the ASUN Conference North Division’s top two teams at Lipscomb Soccer Complex.
The Flames are 3-2-3 overall and 2-1-1 in conference play, while Lipscomb is now 3-2-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the ASUN.
Lynchburg 1, Randolph-Macon 0
Maddy Myers scored the game’s lone goal in the 66th minute to give UL a win over Randolph-Macon.
The Hornets (4-1) outshot the Yellow Jackets (0-2) 16-7 and put eight shots on goal compared to R-MC’s four.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Randolph 14, Sweet Briar 13
In Sweet Briar, Sarah Schindler scored off an assist by Kaylah Bailey with 36 seconds left as part of a furious comeback try by the Vixens in the final 13 minutes, but Randolph’s four-goal halftime lead was too much to overcome at the Sweet Briar Soccer and Lacrosse Field.
Sarah Perry scored three straight goals put some distance between her WildCats (1-2) and the Vixens (0-5) in a six-minute span in the first half. Before Schindler’s final goal, Sweet Briar pulled within one goal three times in the second half, but Randolph always had the answer.
Olivia Richards gave Randolph a 14-12 lead with her insurance goal with 1:45 left ahead of Schindler’s score.
Perry tallied eight goals for RC, while Bailey and Sarah Southard had four each for SBC.
NCEA EQUESTRIAN
TCU 7, Lynchburg 1
In Burleson, Texas, Jacqi Needle rode Van to an 82-80 victory over Isabella Baxter in fences to account for the Hornets’ lone point in a loss to the No. 7 Horned Frogs in a Jumping Seat-only meet at Diamond Creek Ranch.