Region Roundup: Liberty's Lytle reaches 1,000-point mark, and more

Flames stay perfect

Playing for the first time in its new home, the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center, Liberty swept Davidson 7-0 and then downed Towson 6-1 to improve to 6-0 on the season. The Flames are off to their best start in school history.

The new 48,000-square foot facility features six tennis courts and seating for 100 fans, in addition to locker rooms and more.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 2, Middle Tennessee State 1

In Leesburg, Florida, Mary Claire Wilson delivered a run-scoring single to right with two outs in the top of the seventh and Liberty defeated the Blue Raiders for the second straight day at The Spring Games.

The Flames (3-0) clobbered Middle Tennessee 8-0 on Friday, but this one turned into a pitchers' duel between LU's Karlie Keeney (2-0) and MT's Amber Baldwin. Keeney allowed one run on two hits, while Baldwin gave up two runs on three hits.

Emily Sweat brought home LU's first run in the top of the second with a single up the middle. The Blue Raiders scored in the third, tying the game until Wilson's decisive single.

VOLLEYBALL

Liberty 3, North Alabama 0