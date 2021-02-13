Region Roundup: Liberty's Lytle reaches 1,000-point mark, and more

In Louisville, Kentucky, Emily Lytle scored her 1,000th point and was one of five Flames in double figures as Liberty shook off a two-game losing streak by defeating ASUN newcomer Bellarmine 76-62 at Freedom Hall on Saturday.
Lytle scored 11 points and became the 18th member of LU's 1,000-point club. Bella Smuda led the Flames (13-5, 9-2 ASUN) with 15 points and nine rebounds, Priscilla Smeenge and Mya Berkman each scored 12 and Ashtyn Baker added 11 points.
Liberty shot 46% (29 of 63) from the field and held Bellarmine (4-12, 4-7) to 32.2%. LU also received 34 points from its bench, hauled down 16 offensive rebounds and led by double digits most of the second half.
MEN'S GOLF
LU fifth at Gators Invite
In Gainesville, Florida, Liberty finished fifth at 20-under par at the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostic Golf Course, as Florida (29 under) defended its home course by taking the team title at the 54-hole event.
Liberty's Kieran Vincent and teammate Ervin Chang finished in a three-way tie for eighth place at 7 under. Vincent carded a 67 Saturday. Chang, who shot a second-round 63, fired a 71 Saturday. Auburn's Andrew Kozan and Georgia's Trent Phillips claimed medalist honors at 11 under.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Flames stay perfect
Playing for the first time in its new home, the Liberty Indoor Tennis Center, Liberty swept Davidson 7-0 and then downed Towson 6-1 to improve to 6-0 on the season. The Flames are off to their best start in school history.
The new 48,000-square foot facility features six tennis courts and seating for 100 fans, in addition to locker rooms and more.
SOFTBALL
Liberty 2, Middle Tennessee State 1
In Leesburg, Florida, Mary Claire Wilson delivered a run-scoring single to right with two outs in the top of the seventh and Liberty defeated the Blue Raiders for the second straight day at The Spring Games.
The Flames (3-0) clobbered Middle Tennessee 8-0 on Friday, but this one turned into a pitchers' duel between LU's Karlie Keeney (2-0) and MT's Amber Baldwin. Keeney allowed one run on two hits, while Baldwin gave up two runs on three hits.
Emily Sweat brought home LU's first run in the top of the second with a single up the middle. The Blue Raiders scored in the third, tying the game until Wilson's decisive single.
VOLLEYBALL
Liberty 3, North Alabama 0
In Florence, Alabama, Liberty swept the Lions 25-12, 25-23 and 26-24 to improve to 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the ASUN.
Julia Mangum led the way for LU with 12 kills and nine digs. Trinity Watts finished with 10 kills, Rajini Fitzmaurice added seven kills and 13 digs and Amaya Williams shipped in 30 assists.
TRACK & FIELD
Mitchell wins at Dixon Memorial
On the second and final day of the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational at LU, Liberty senior Kyle Mitchell claimed the shot put with a 17.98m.
That was the only real highlight of the day for the Flames, who celebrated several first-place finishes Friday and numerous runner-up finishes Saturday.