Region roundup: Liberty's McGhee named to USBWA District III team, and more

The accolades kept rolling in for Darius McGhee.

The Liberty senior guard was named to the United States Basketball Writers Association’s District III team, the organization announced Wednesday.

McGhee, named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches’ District III first team on Tuesday, is the first player from Liberty to be named to a USBWA all-district team dating back to the 2003-04 season.

McGhee, the nation’s second-leading scorer, is the only player from outside the Atlantic Coast Conference to make the all-district team.

Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma was named to the all-district team for the second consecutive season, and he joins Malcolm Delaney as the only Hokies to be named to the USBWA all-district team multiple times.

Virginia’s Jayden Garner joined McGhee and Aluma on the all-district team. Garner and the Cavaliers hosted Mississippi State in Wednesday’s first round of the National Invitation Tournament. That game did not end by press time.

Wake Forest’s Alondes Williams was named the District III player of the year, and Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes was tabbed as coach of the year.

The rest of the District III team featured Duke teammates Paolo Banchero, Wendell Moore Jr. and Mark Williams; North Carolina’s Armando Bacot; Clemson’s PJ Hall; and North Carolina State’s Dereon Seabron.

SOFTBALL

No. 4 Christopher Newport 8, Lynchburg 0

In Newport News, Christopher Newport’s offense exploded while its defense kept Lynchburg quiet in a shutout, run-rule-shortened victory at Captains Park on Wednesday.

After two scoreless frames for both teams, the fourth-ranked Captains (16-0) tallied four runs each in the third and fourth innings. Kaitlyn Hasty, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III player of the week, recorded a three-run homer as part of the offensive blitzkrieg to become CNU’s career home runs leader. It was the 44th blast of her career and 10th of the season.

The victory for Christopher Newport was its sixth straight shutout win and third game shortened via the run rule to five innings.

Lynchburg (9-6) snapped a three-game win streak with the loss.

The teams were scheduled to play a second game in the doubleheader Wednesday evening, but the contest was not finished by press time.

Following the Game 1 result, CNU had increased its win streak over Lynchburg to seven games. The Hornets last beat the Captains in 2015.