Region Roundup: Liberty's Willis named a finalist for Dudley Award

Malik Willis became the first Liberty football player to win the Dudley Award last season.
The Flames quarterback will have a chance to repeat the honor again this season.
Willis is one of three finalists for the 2021 Dudley Award, which is given annually to the best Division I college football player in Virginia. He is joined this season by two other quarterbacks in Brennan Armstrong (Virginia) and Cole Johnson (James Madison).
The winner will be announced Dec. 11 directly following the broadcast of the Army-Navy football game. It will be carried on WTVR (CBS) in Richmond.
Willis, who accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl on Sunday, has accounted for 67% of Liberty’s total offensive yards this season (3,446 of 5,143).
He was a semifinalist for both the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award and Maxwell Award and was a top-10 candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
The Atlanta native also was on the watch lists for the CFPA National Performer of the Year Award, Manning Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.
Willis has thrown for 2,626 yards and 24 touchdowns while rushing for 820 yards and 11 scores.
Poindexter set to enter Virginia Sports Hall of Fame
Jefferson Forest graduate Anthony Poindexter (Class of '94) is set to receive another prestigious honor. The former Cavaliers quarterback and safety, who was named the 1993 Associated Press player of the year as a senior in 1993 before going on to play at UVa, will be inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame on April 30, 2022, in Virginia Beach.
Poindexter, who was named the Atlantic Coast Conference defensive player of the year and earned first-team all-American honors that same season, will be part of a four-member class. Also set to be inducted: former Old Dominion men's basketball coach William "Sonny" Allen; Jon Lugbill, a five-time canoe-slalom world champion; and former Ferrum running back Chris Warren, who played 11 seasons in the NFL.
The seven members of the class of 2020 also will be honored April 30, since they were not previously inducted because of the pandemic. That class includes former WSET sports director Dennis Carter.
Poindexter's No. 3 jersey was retired by UVa in 2009. In 2020, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.