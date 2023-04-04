Seven UVa pitchers kept Liberty batters off balance all night, combining for 12 strikeouts as the No. 7 Cavaliers pounded out 13 hits and earned a 4-1 victory over Liberty at Liberty Baseball Stadium on Tuesday night.

Sophomore right-hander Chase Hungate earned the win in relief of starter Cullen McKay, who allowed two hits across three innings. Hungate (2-0) threw the fourth inning in what essentially turned into a all-hands-on-deck, bullpen game for Virginia (24-4).

The Cavaliers struck for three runs in the fateful top of the fifth against LU reliever Trey Cooper (0-2), who was one of seven Flames hurlers. Virginia earned the win despite leaving 15 runners on base. Liberty finished with eight hits and stranded nine.

UVa leadoff hitter Griff O'Ferrall lit into LU pitching by going 4 for 6. Sophomore Ethan Anderson added three hits.

Liberty's Gray Betts and Kane Kepley led the way at the plate with two hits apiece. LU's lone run occurred in the bottom of the eighth when Betts singled up the middle. Virginia had tacked on its fourth run in the top half of that inning off a double by Kyle Teel.

Liberty (12-16) has dropped four of its last five and is 1-4 against ACC teams this season. The Flames begin a three-game series with Central Arkansas on Thursday before traveling to Virginia Tech next Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

LCA thwarts late JF rally

In a battle of two Seminole District heavyweights at Forest Middle School on Tuesday, Liberty Christian pitcher Ben Blair allowed just three hits over four innings and Landon Owen earned the save as LCA earned a 4-3 victory over Jefferson Forest in the first of two regular-season games between the rivals.

LCA (5-0) greeted JF starter Breckin Nace with a two-run first inning and then tacked on a run each in the second and third innings for a 4-0 lead.

Forest (3-2) answered in the bottom of the fourth with a run-scoring single by Drew Lucy, then received a two-run single by Nate Pyle to make it 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth. But Owen struck out the final two JF batters in the bottom of the seventh, stranding the tying run at third and the winning run at second.

Blair earned the win and allowed one run (earned) while striking out 10 in four innings. Owen allowed three hits, two runs (both earned) and fanned five. The pitchers issued three walks apiece.

LCA's Will Palmer went 1 for 4 with a run-scoring double, Boston Torres had two hits, and Braden Weaver chipped in with a sacrifice fly in the top of the first and a run-scoring single that made it 4-0 in the top of the fourth. Logan Duff's single to center in the first brought home LCA's first run.

Nace, Pyle, Landon Mitchell, Sam Bell Lucy and Luke Gouldthorpe all had one hit apiece for JF.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

William Campbell's Puckette hits for cycle

William Campbell sophomore Lilly Puckette celebrated quite a night at the plate Monday, hitting for the cycle in the Generals 12-2 victory over visiting E.C. Glass.

Hitting in the third spot in the lineup, the Campbell shortstop doubled in her first at-bat, led off with a single in the bottom of the third inning and then slapped a run-scoring triple in the fourth. Puckette added further drama in the bottom of the sixth, when, with the Generals up 10-2, she blasted a two-run homer to center that gave her team the run-shortened win.

She went 4 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and four runs scored as William Campbell improved to 2-5.

Appomattox's Tweedy provides walk-off drama, Amherst rebounds

Appomattox outfielder Haleigh Tweedy helped her team get revenge on Amherst in a non-district game Monday by hitting a two-run, walk-off homer to right that gave the Raiders a 6-5 victory.

Appomattox previously lost to Amherst (7-1) 11-0 this season. The loss was the first for the Lancers, the 2021 state champs, who won their first six games of the season. Amherst bounced back Tuesday with a 12-2 win over E.C. Glass.

Lancers all-state shortstop Tyah Charlton, the reigning Seminole District player of the year, went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored against Glass, and Amherst also benefited from two home runs: an inside-the-park, three-run homer by Maegan Lloyd and an inside-the-park homer by Cheyenne Wall.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Glass names new coach

E.C. Glass has announced the hiring of a new varsity volleyball coach. MacKenzie Ewing, an area product, will take over as the Hilltoppers’ leader following Willie Wilson’s resignation from the role late last year.

Ewing heads to the midtown school after spending the past several seasons as an assistant coach for the junior varsity team at Brookville, her alma mater. Ewing, also a graduate of the University of Lynchburg, has coached area travel teams over the last few years, as well.

At Glass, Ewing inherits a program that made its first state tournament appearance in at least a decade last season and finished the 2022 campaign with a 16-11 record. The Hilltoppers under Wilson, who coached at Glass for nine years and as a head coach in the area for about two decades, strung together four straight winning seasons, including back-to-back years with more than 15 wins.

The Hilltoppers will lose three all-state performers from last season — Devan Funke, Nellie Fitzgerald and Meredith Plunkett — and a few other valuable contributors to graduation.

COLLEGE OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Glass grad Walker earns A10 weekly honor

Virginia Commonwealth senior and E.C. Glass grad Emmanuel Waller on Tuesday was named the Atlantic 10 Conference’s track performer of the week.

Waller earned the title after winning the 400-meter hurdles during the Rams’ showing at the Vertklasse Meeting at High Point University last weekend with a 51.27. The time leads the conference this season and is the second-best time in program history. Waller now ranks 12th in the NCAA East and 19th nationally in the event.