Region roundup: LU claims walk-off win in ASUN softball semis, Drinkard moves into fourth at DIII golf championship, and more

In Kennesaw, Georgia, Autumn Bishop laced a two-out single into right field that easily scored Mary Claire Wilson for the walk-off run as Liberty edged Jacksonville 1-0 in the ASUN Conference softball semifinals Thursday afternoon at Bailey Field.
The victory propels the No. 25 Flames (40-13) into the winners’ bracket against host Kennesaw State (25-23) at 3 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game secures a spot in Saturday’s 1 p.m. championship game of the double-elimination tournament.
Liberty and KSU met six times in the regular season, and the Flames won four times. Three of those victories came May 1 and 2 at Bailey Field.
The Dolphins (28-19) face FGCU (28-18) at 1 p.m. Friday in a losers’ bracket matchup.
Bishop’s walk-off single was the second of her career and the Flames’ program-record seventh walk-off win of the season.
Liberty has won 40 or more games in each of the last four full seasons (2017 through 2019 and 2021) to account for two-thirds of the program’s 40-win seasons.
Karlie Keeney and Emily Sweat combined for the Flames’ 19th shutout of the season. Kirby (14-5) recorded the final three outs with two strikeouts, while Keeney allowed three hits and two walks and struck out three in six-plus innings.
The seventh-inning highlights started with a two-out double from Caroline Hudson. The catcher reached base in all three of her plate appearances with a pair of walks.
Bishop, who went 2 for 3, turned on a 2-0 pitch from Alyssa Bilodeau (13-8) that went through the gap on the right side of the infield. Wilson, the pinch runner for Hudson, easily scored from second.
Bilodeau (13-8) surrendered four hits, walked three and struck out six. She escaped a bases-loaded jam with one out in the fifth inning by getting a pair of pop ups that were caught in foul territory to keep the scoreless tie.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Methodist in second at Division III championship
In East Lansing, Michigan, Jillian Drinkard shot 4-over par in the third round, and Methodist trails Carnegie Mellon by four shots heading into the final 18 holes of the Division III national championship at Forest Akers West Golf Course.
The No. 2 Monarchs shot 20 over as a team in the third round and lost three strokes to second-round leader Carnegie Mellon.
Carnegie Mellon is at 61 over for the national championship. Methodist sits at 65 over.
Drinkard, the Appomattox County High product who is ranked second in the nation, has shot back-to-back 76s to move into fourth on the individual leaderboard at 15-over par.
The junior’s third round featured a birdie at the par-3 10th, five bogeys and 12 pars. She is tied for seventh in scoring at the par 3s (3.17) and is eighth in par-5 scoring (5.08).
George Fox’s Makensie Toole holds the individual lead at 4 over and is ahead by eight shots over Carnegie Mellon’s Alexis Sudjianto.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lynchburg lands three major All-ODAC awards
Lynchburg secured three major honors from the Old Dominion Athletic Conference on Thursday when the league announced its all-conference honors.
Junior right-hander Brandon Pond was named the pitcher of the year, third baseman Gavin Collins was tabbed rookie of the year, and Lucas Jones collected coach of the year accolades.
Jones, a Lynchburg native and Heritage High graduate, picked up his second ODAC coach of the year honor. He claimed the award in 2016 with Washington and Lee.
The Hornets, currently ranked sixth in the Division III South Region, host Bridgewater in an ODAC semifinal series this weekend. UL is in the ODAC semifinals for the first time since 2012.
Pond led the ODAC with 81 strikeouts and 75 innings pitched, and he was tied for the league lead with seven victories. The junior is 7-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 12 starts.
Collins took over as the starting third baseman in the season’s sixth game and posted a .308 batting average, 10 doubles and 27 RBIs.
Kinston Carson, Avery Neaves and Grayson Thurman (Altavista) joined Pond on the All-ODAC first team.
Thurman, a Lynch Station native, struck out 61 batters and went 3-2 with two saves in 33 2/3 innings.
Randolph-Macon senior Jacob Selden (E.C. Glass) was the All-ODAC first team’s catcher. Selden hit .365 with eight extra-base hits (one homer) and 22 RBIs, and he threw out 33% of runners attempting to steal.
Sweet Briar to reintroduce softball
After a four-year hiatus, Sweet Briar will add a softball program to its athletic offerings beginning in spring of 2023, the school announced this week. Sweet Briar will join the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and be one of 12 softball programs in the conference (Averett joins in 2022 and Emory & Henry departs this fall).
According to the release, the Vixens plan to hire a coach this summer, begin the recruiting process in the upcoming academic year and start scrimmages in the spring of 2022.
Sweet Briar's de Souza and Wandling make tennis history
Ruth de Souza and Allison Wandling are headed to the NCAA Division III women's tennis championships, becoming the first doubles pair from the college to advance to that stage in 31 years.
The sophomores went 21-1 overall in doubles play this season and 19-1 against Division III opponents.
The individual championships will be held May 28-30 at the Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Sweet Briar last competed in the doubles championship in 1990.
HIGH SCHOOLS
VES falls to Carlisle in VIC baseball semifinals
In Martinsville, Carlisle senior Garret Kangas allowed four hits in a complete-game effort and the Chiefs knocked off Virginia Episcopal 4-0 in the Virginia Independent Conference semifinals on Thursday.
Kangas, a Campbell University commit, struck out 11 and walked two in his 86-pitch effort. VES' Mac Gates went 2 for 3 with two singles and teammates Sam Hurt and David Basnight each singled and went 1 for 3.
Bishops starter James Fentress threw five innings and allowed four runs (all earned) on five hits and fanned six. He and Hurt (in relief) combined to hold Carlisle to five hits.
Teams will be reseeded Sunday in advance of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament, so VES (5-8-1) now waits to see if it will advance.