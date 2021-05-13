Region roundup: LU claims walk-off win in ASUN softball semis, Drinkard moves into fourth at DIII golf championship, and more

The seventh-inning highlights started with a two-out double from Caroline Hudson. The catcher reached base in all three of her plate appearances with a pair of walks.

Bishop, who went 2 for 3, turned on a 2-0 pitch from Alyssa Bilodeau (13-8) that went through the gap on the right side of the infield. Wilson, the pinch runner for Hudson, easily scored from second.

Bilodeau (13-8) surrendered four hits, walked three and struck out six. She escaped a bases-loaded jam with one out in the fifth inning by getting a pair of pop ups that were caught in foul territory to keep the scoreless tie.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

Methodist in second at Division III championship

In East Lansing, Michigan, Jillian Drinkard shot 4-over par in the third round, and Methodist trails Carnegie Mellon by four shots heading into the final 18 holes of the Division III national championship at Forest Akers West Golf Course.

The No. 2 Monarchs shot 20 over as a team in the third round and lost three strokes to second-round leader Carnegie Mellon.

Carnegie Mellon is at 61 over for the national championship. Methodist sits at 65 over.