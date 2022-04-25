Region Roundup: LU men in third at ASUN golf championships, Lynchburg's Brubaker second at ODAC women's championship

In Athens, Georgia, the Liberty men's golf team climbed the leaderboard by two spots on the second day of the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship and currently sits in third place at 6-over par.

The No. 36-ranked Flames turned in the second-lowest 18-hole score in the 12-team field on Monday, carding a 4-under 280 at the University of Georgia Golf Course (par 71).

Austin Duncan (sixth place) currently leads the way for LU at 1 under. Austin Barbin is 1 over (eighth), and Jefferson Forest grad Isaac Simmons is tied for ninth at 2 over. Duncan fired a 67 Monday, Barbin shot a 70, and Simmons fired a 72 for the second straight day.

North Florida leads the field at 5 under with a 10-shot lead over second-place Lipscomb.

The final round begins Tuesday at 8:45 a.m.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Brubaker, UL in second at ODAC championship

With one round left to play before an Old Dominion Athletic Conference champ is crowned, Emily Brubaker and Lynchburg occupy the second spot on the individual and team leaderboards, respectively, at The Dominion Club in Glen Allen.

Led by Brubaker’s even-par 72 on Monday, the Hornets posted the best score of the round (19-over 307) — one shot better than team leader W&L on the day — to move up one spot. The Hornets trail the Generals, who are looking for a fourth straight team title, by 17 shots.

Brubaker (76-72—148), whose team is in search of its first league championship, moved up two spots among individuals and is three shots back of leader Sophia Martone (73-72—145) of Bridgewater.

Sweet Briar is in a distant fifth place as a team, but Amani Narang (82-74—156) is tied for seventh among individuals.