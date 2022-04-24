Region Roundup: LU men's tennis team captures ASUN championship, Hillcats blast Carolina, and more

In Fort Myers, Florida, third-seeded Liberty captured an automatic berth into the NCAA men's tennis championships with a 4-2 victory over Florida Gulf Coast in the ASUN Conference Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Liberty, currently ranked No. 67 nationally, won its second straight conference title with singles victories from Josh Wilson (No. 1), Nicaise Muamba (No. 2), Christiaan Worst (No. 4) and Thando Longwe-Smith (No. 6) and a victory from Worst and Wilson playing at No. 2 doubles. The win occurred one year after the Flames claimed their first ASUN title.

Wilson, a junior, set a new program record when he won his 29th singles match of the season.

Longwe-Smit dropped his opening set 6-1 to FGCU's Juan Lopez, but battled back to edge Lopez in the tiebreaking second set, 7-6 (1). Muamba was named the ASUN Championship MVP and received all-tournament honors along with Wilson.

Randolph-Macon 7, Lynchburg 2

In Ashland, the Hornets dropped their final match of the season despite a strong outing from Levi Vigdorchik. The San Francisco, California, native teamed up Carter McCleary at No. 1 doubles and won 8-5. Vigdorchik also claimed his singles match 6-1, 6-3. The Hornets (4-10, 2-7 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) are in 10th place in the conference standings, and only the top eight teams advance to the ODAC tourney.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Stetson 4, Liberty 2

In Fort Myers, Florida, Liberty's Maria Juliana Parra Romero (No. 1 singles) and Tiffany Nguyen (No. 6 singles) earned victories, but second-seeded Stetson won the doubles point and three singles matches to claim the ASUN Championship over the fourth-seeded Flames.

Liberty wraps its season with a 19-7 record, matching the program record for wins.

Lynchburg 9, Randolph-Macon 0

Christina Harris celebrated her 101st singles victory and combined with doubles partner Lauren Pascadlo (Jefferson Forest) for an 8-1 doubles win and the Hornets (16-1, 8-1 ODAC) waxed Randolph-Macon to claim their seventh straight match.

Lynchburg is currently in third place in the ODAC and wraps its regular season at home Tuesday at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Liberty 10, North Florida 9

Cameron Foster delivered a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel Liberty to victory Sunday at Liberty Baseball Stadium, as the Flames finished off a three-game sweep of North Florida in dramatic fashion.

The Ospreys (16-25, 6-12 ASUN) led 9-8 when Foster delivered his game-defining single for the 10-9 lead. That slim margin in a back-and-forth game was all the room reliever Cade Hungate needed to close the door in the ninth.

Hungate (2-0) earned the win, throwing the final 1 2/3 innings. Liberty and North Florida each had 13 hits.

Foster went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Flames (26-12, 12-6), who play at UNC at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Montreat 20, Sweet Briar 10

Kate Gauntlett poured on seven goals and her teammate Aleea Bone scored six times as North Carolina-based Montreat College (12-7) routed Sweet Briar at Thayer Field.

Kaylah Bailey, Sarah Schindler and Valen Foster had three goal apiece for the Vixens (5-7).

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 15, Carolina 4

In Zebulon, North Carolina, the Hillcats struck for nine runs in the top of the ninth inning to claim their first series win of the 2022 season at Five County Stadium.

Up 6-2 heading into the final frame, Lynchburg (7-8) erupted for the most runs it has scored in an inning so far this season. The offensive outpouring was highlighted by a two-run single by Wilfri Peralta and Jake Fox's two-run double, as Carolina's bullpen fell apart. Mudcats pitchers Brandon Ramey and Jolon Zhao combined to issue six walks in the ninth and also threw three wild pitches.

Lynchburg catcher Joe Donovan went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Fox and Jorge Burgos each added two hits and combined for five RBIs, as the Hillcats scored the most runs they have this season in a single game.

Reid Johnston earned the win in relief of starter Franco Aleman (four innings, five hits, two runs — both earned — and six strikeouts). Johnston threw 3 2/3 innings and allowed just two hits.

Lynchburg tagged Mudcats starter Miguel Segura for four runs in his outing of 3 2/3 innings.

The Hillcats are off Monday and return home for a six-game homestand against Salem (8-6) starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.