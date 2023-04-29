Liberty standout wide receiver Demario Douglas was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, becoming the 10th player in Flames history selected in the annual event.

Douglas, who is the third LU player selected in the NFL Draft the last four years, was the 210th overall pick. Receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (2020) and quarterback Malik Willis (2022) were the two most recent players from LU drafted.

Douglas finished his career at Liberty with 172 career recaptions for 2,193 yards and 16 touchdowns. This past season, he had 79 receptions for 993 yards. In 2022, he ranked 22nd in the country in receptions per game (6.1), No. 32 in receiving yards and No. 38 in all-purpose yards (112.54 per game). The Jacksonville, Florida, native finished his career with 54 career punt returns.

Another notable receiver from the state, Virginia's Dontayvion Wicks, was chosen by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round Saturday and was the overall 159th player selected. He is the first UVa player selected by the Packers since quarterback Aaron Brooks in 1999.

Wicks set the UVa single-season receiving yards record in 2021 with 1,203 yards, breaking the record previously held by NFL standout Herman Moore. Wicks is also 12th on the school's career receiving yards list (1,694).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Lynchburg 9-7, Guilford College 7-4

With a pair of victories over the Quakers on Saturday, the Hornets improved to an impressive 20-0 within the home confines of Fox Field and upped their overall record to 33-5 and to 19-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.

Lynchburg second baseman Benton Jones went 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs in the first game.

First baseman Josh Gjormand paced the Hornets at the plate in the second game by going 3 for 3 with two RBIs. Gavin Collins drove in four runs in the nightcap.

Lynchburg is currently ranked sixth nationally in the NCAA Division III polls.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Ferrum 5-6, Randolph 4-7

A quartet of local former high school standouts helped the WildCats earn a split in a doubleheader against visiting Ferrum on Saturday.

Amherst grad and junior Dominique Irving went 2 for 4 in the second game with two RBIs, after also collecting two hits in the day's first game. Fellow former Lancers standout Taryn Campbell went 3 for 4 in the nightcap.

Liberty Christian grad Lexi Hawkins had a three-hit day, while Brookville's Kylie Stark went 1 for 1 with an RBI in the second game.

Randolph is now 21-17 overall and 9-9 in the ODAC.

Liberty 11-11. Austin Peay 7-2

On an afternoon when the first game turned into a slugfest and the second into a blowout, every player in the Liberty lineup had at least one multiple-hit game in the sweep of the Governors at Liberty Softball Stadium on Saturday.

Rachel Roupe, Caroline Hudson and Mary Claire Wilson all recorded multiple hits on the day, and Liberty (34-17, 16-5 ASUN) improved to 22-3 overall at home this season.

Liberty outscored Austin Peay 28-12 on the weekend.

Liberty baseball's road game at Stetson in Deland, Florida, was suspended in the second inning Saturday night, with the Flames (19-22, 10-9 ASUN) leading 4-0. The game will resume at 10 a.m. Sunday.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF

Lynchburg's Brubaker holds ODAC lead

Lynchburg's Emily Brubaker shot a 76 and currently holds the lead by two strokes at the ODAC Championship in Crozet.

The Hornets were tied with Washington and Lee after Day 1 of the competition Friday, but the Generals broke away for a 16-stroke lead Saturday.

Lynchburg tees off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, as rain is in the forecast.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Fredericksburg 5, Lynchburg 2

During a critical mid-innings stretch Saturday evening, visiting Fredericksburg relied on the long ball, and the Nationals pitching held firm down the stretch to hand the Hillcats their third straight loss.

With the score tied at 1 in the top of the fourth, Fredericksburg's Branden Boissiere blasted a solo homer to right-center off Lynchburg starter Alonzo Richardson, who took the loss.

The next frame, facing Hillcats reliever Jack Jasiak, Fredericksburg reeled off a three-spot, with a solo home run by Daylen Lile and a two-run shot by Elijah Green.

Fredericksburg pitchers stranded nine Lynchburg runners.

After winning the first two games of the six-game series, the Hillcats will try to salvage a tie of series Sunday. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.

Lynchburg is 9-11 overall and currently 3½ games behind first-place Delmarva in the Carolina League's North Division.