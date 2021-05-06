Region roundup: Lynchburg advances to ODAC softball championship series, and more

Angela Sperandeo twirled her second sterling outing in as many days, Kayla Hugate and Olivia Herman provided insurance runs with run-scoring hits in the seventh inning, and third-seeded Lynchburg defeated second-seeded Emory & Henry, 4-0, to win an Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball semifinal series Thursday at Wasps Field in Emory.
The third-seeded Hornets (29-16) advance to the ODAC championship series and will play top-seeded Virginia Wesleyan (35-5-1) at Broyles Field in Virginia Beach.
The best-of-three series begins with a doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The if-necessary game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Sperandeo (4-4) threw a four-hitter, struck out a career-high five batters, and allowed only two runners to advance into scoring position.
She scattered three hits over five innings in UL’s 6-4 victory in Wednesday’s series opener.
The Wasps (26-7) had only one scoring opportunity Thursday against Sperandeo. Dacey Jenkins and Desi Norris both singled with one out and Hailey Mince reached on a two-out error to load the bases. Sperandeo forced Anna Thomas to fly out to end the threat.
UL took the lead for good on Lexi Powell’s sacrifice fly that scored Addison Walter in the third inning.
Sophie Tully (2 for 3) singled through the left side in the fifth to score Leah Caldwell to give UL a 2-0 lead.
The Hornets added two more in the seventh on Hugate’s single that scored Powell, and Hugate came around to score on Herman’s double.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Liberty 23, Kennesaw State 11
In Kennesaw, Georgia, Mackenzie Lehman scored five goals, including three straight late in the first half, and the second-seeded Flames defeated the third-seeded Owls in the ASUN Conference tournament semifinals at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Liberty (10-8) advances to the ASUN title game for the second time and will face Jacksonville at 1 p.m. Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The top-seeded Dolphins (10-1) defeated Stetson 21-6 in the other semifinal.
Jordan Baerga and Brooke Bryan (one assist) scored four goals apiece for the Flames. Carly White added one goal and five assists, and Jennifer Sorieno finished with nine saves.
Siena Gore scored four goals for the Owls (5-10).