Region roundup: Lynchburg advances to ODAC softball championship series, and more

Angela Sperandeo twirled her second sterling outing in as many days, Kayla Hugate and Olivia Herman provided insurance runs with run-scoring hits in the seventh inning, and third-seeded Lynchburg defeated second-seeded Emory & Henry, 4-0, to win an Old Dominion Athletic Conference softball semifinal series Thursday at Wasps Field in Emory.

The third-seeded Hornets (29-16) advance to the ODAC championship series and will play top-seeded Virginia Wesleyan (35-5-1) at Broyles Field in Virginia Beach.

The best-of-three series begins with a doubleheader at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The if-necessary game is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Sperandeo (4-4) threw a four-hitter, struck out a career-high five batters, and allowed only two runners to advance into scoring position.

She scattered three hits over five innings in UL’s 6-4 victory in Wednesday’s series opener.

The Wasps (26-7) had only one scoring opportunity Thursday against Sperandeo. Dacey Jenkins and Desi Norris both singled with one out and Hailey Mince reached on a two-out error to load the bases. Sperandeo forced Anna Thomas to fly out to end the threat.

UL took the lead for good on Lexi Powell’s sacrifice fly that scored Addison Walter in the third inning.