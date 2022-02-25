Region roundup: Lynchburg advances to ODAC women's basketball semifinals, and more

Lynchburg used a big run to open the second half to take control, Lizzie Davis made free throws down the stretch, and the Hornets won in Salem for the first time since 2017.

Davis scored a game-high 24 points and went 10 of 12 from the charity stripe as sixth-seeded Lynchburg built a double-digit lead and held off third-seeded Roanoke’s desperate rally for a 63-58 victory in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s basketball quarterfinals Friday evening in the Salem Civic Center.

The Hornets (16-10) won in the Salem Civic Center for the first time since the 2017 tournament and advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round. They will face second-seeded Randolph-Macon (19-6) at 8 p.m.

R-MC easily handled seventh-seeded Bridgewater 64-46.

Davis went 5 of 6 from the charity stripe in the final 44.2 seconds and scored seven of UL’s final 15 points.

Brooke Vetter’s jumper with 5:20 remaining extended UL’s lead to 55-45.

Roanoke (20-6) used a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to two points, but the Maroons never took the lead in the second half as the Hornets used a strong defensive effort to pull the upset.

The Maroon shot 30% from the field and committed 11 of their 19 turnovers in the second half.

Roanoke swept the regular-season series against Lynchburg and won the two games by an average of 14 points.

Olivia Harris helped fuel UL’s second-half charge by scoring all 10 of her points in the final 20 minutes. Vetter had nine points and Kate Kolb finished with five points and 15 rebounds before fouling out.

Renee Alquiza led Roanoke with 13 points. Sayra Brandstatter had 10 points, and her 3 with 14.8 seconds left cut the deficit to 60-58.

Davis hit two free throws with 10.1 seconds left that all but sealed the victory.

Shenandoah 63, Randolph 57

Randolph’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament drought continued Friday in Salem, where the fourth-seeded WildCats’ comeback try against fifth-seeded Shenandoah fell short.

Randolph kept chipping away at Shenandoah’s lead in the fourth quarter after trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half. But the Hornets, despite going just 1 of 10 from the field in the final frame, went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line to seal the win.

Randolph looked to have tied the game with just over a minute left on Cierra Cook’s floater in the lane, but the basket was waved off when she was whistled for an offensive foul.

Still, the WildCats had chances to tie or pull ahead. Kylie Stark came up with a steal less than 20 seconds later, but her 3-point try at the other end was off the mark, and Olivia Weinel hit two free throws to seal the win.

Weinel added another pair of free throws before the score went final to finish with a game-high 22 points. Ragan Johnson added 16 points and six rebounds for the Hornets, who scored 23 points off 16 Randolph turnovers.

SU, which led for the final 24 minutes, also had the advantage in points in the paint (28-18) and fastbreak points (11-8).

Randolph turned 17 Hornets turnovers into 19 points and converted 20 offensive rebounds into 11 points.

Cook led Randolph with 16 points. Stark finished with 12 points, hitting each of her first three 3-point attempts before going cold. The Brookville grad didn’t score in the second half, but she added five rebounds, three steals and an assist to her tally.

Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson scored 10 points (all in the second half) and pulled down eight rebounds off the bench for Randolph, which has not won in the ODAC tourney since 2017. That win, in the first round of the tournament on Feb. 21, 2017, was the only win in the league playoffs in Randolph history. The WildCats still have not advanced past the quarterfinal round.

SWIMMING

ODU’s Enneking posts two second-place finishes at C-USA Championships

Old Dominion junior Tara Enneking finished sixth in the 100 backstroke and swam the first leg of the 400 medley relay team that finished sixth Friday in the Conference USA Championships held at Liberty Natatorium.

Enneking, a Jefferson Forest graduate, swam the backstroke in a time of 55.05 seconds.

She has had a busy three days in the C-USA Championships.

Enneking finished third in the 200 IM with a time of 2:00.08, and she swam the anchor leg of ODU’s 200 freestyle relay team that finished fifth.

Enneking opened the championship Wednesday by helping ODU’s 200 medley relay team finish fourth by swimming the opening leg of the meet.

She is scheduled to swim in the 200 breaststroke preliminaries Saturday morning. She is seeded sixth.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Sauder’s historic mark lifts Liberty to lead

Freshman Kennedy Sauder posted the nation’s third-best mark in the men’s high jump this season to lift Liberty to a 23-point lead in the men’s standings of the ASUN Conference Championships held at Brant Tolsma Indoor Track.

Sauder’s mark of 7 feet, 4 ¼ inches ranks third in the NCAA this season, and it set Liberty, meet and facility records.

The Liberty men posted 96 points compared to Kennesaw State’s 73.

Quinten Clay set a school record by winning the men’s long jump at 25 feet, ¾ inches; John Hicks won the men’s weight throw for the third straight year with a mark of 65 feet; and the men’s DMR team of Kyle Harkabus, Luke Anderson, Isaiah Schulties, Ryan Drew set an ASUN record with a winning time of 9:52.99.

Meredith Engle won the pentathlon to help Liberty score 87.5 points on the women’s side. The Flames lead KSU by 15 points.

Adelyn Ackley won the women’s 5,000 for the second straight season with a time of 16:54.49. Grace Artis won the women’s weight throw at 63 feet, 10 ½ inches.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Virginia Wesleyan 65, Lynchburg 52

Lynchburg shot a miserable 21% from the field in the first half to fall into a 24-point halftime deficit.

The Hornets couldn’t overcome that deficit as third-seeded Virginia Wesleyan claimed a 13-point win in the ODAC quarterfinals late Thursday evening at the Salem Civic Center. The game ended after press time.

Tharon Suggs scored 16 of his team-high 18 points in the second half as the Hornets (14-12) cut a 27-point deficit down to 13 at the end of the game.

Suggs finished his collegiate career by scoring 934 of his 1,636 points with UL.

Miles Taylor added 14 points and Dow Dunton pulled down 14 rebounds.

Jordan Crump led five VWU players in double figures with 14 points. Tim Fisher had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Omari Deveaux had 12, and Corey Pelham and Anthony Jackson each finished with 11 points.

The Marlins (17-9) took advantage of UL’s poor first-half shooting by converting at a 47.1% clip and making 50% of their 3s.

VWU shot 10 of 22 from 3-point range for the game.

BASEBALL

No. 21 Liberty 8, Winthrop 1

Joe Adametz III struck out seven and allowed five hits over six innings, Cameron Foster and Derek Orndorff each homered, and the Flames (4-1) won their fourth straight by topping the Eagles (2-3) on Friday at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Adametz (1-1) picked up his first victory since the 2020 season by allowing an unearned run and walking two. The southpaw missed the 2021 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

David Erickson struck out six over three perfect innings to record the save.

Orndorff (2 for 4) hit his three-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Flames the lead for good, and Foster followed the next inning with a three-run homer.

Gray Betts had an RBI groundout and Aaron Anderson (2 for 4) added an RBI single in the eighth inning.

SOFTBALL

Charleston Southern 3, Liberty 0

Annah Junge scattered seven hits over seven scoreless innings, Raleigh Lewis homered and drove in two runs, and the Buccaneers (4-6) defeated former Big South Conference rival Liberty (6-6) in the Liberty Softball Classic at Liberty Softball Stadium.

McKenzie Wagoner (1-2) took the loss by allowing one earned run on three hits over 3 ⅓ innings.

Devyn Howard went 3 for 4 and Rachel Roupe added two hits for Liberty.

Liberty 6, George Washington 3

Karlie Keeney won her fourth straight start, Howard drove in two runs, and the Flames opened the Liberty Softball Classic by beating the Colonials (3-7).

Keeney (4-2) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits over five innings. Wagoner picked up the save by pitching two scoreless innings.

Kara Canetto and Caroline Hudson each went 2 for 4.

EQUESTRIAN

Sweet Briar 5, SUNY New Paltz 3

Emily Longest won both of her rides over fences and on the flat to help the Vixens (6-2) defeat the Hawks (2-5) in NCEA action at Harriet Howell Rogers Riding Center in Sweet Briar.