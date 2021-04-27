Region roundup: Lynchburg baseball beats Hampden-Sydney, and more

In Harrisonburg, a doubleheader at Gehman Field between Randolph and Eastern Mennonite turned into a slugfest, with Randolph taking advantage of late offense in the nightcap to salvage a split.

The WildCats (6-17-1, 1-10-1 ODAC) pulled ahead with a five-run fifth inning in the nightcap, then added to its cushion with seven more runs in the final two frames. EMU (3-23, 1-19) got two runs back in the bottom half of the seventh, when the WildCats committed an error, gave up two singles and hit a Royals batter. But Chloe Persinger (2-2) got Elizabeth Horn to foul out to end the game.

Area products Taylor Friess and Paige Naples, of Liberty High, and Kylie Stark, of Brookville, combined for six of Randolph’s 15 hits in the game. A solo homer highlighted Stark's day, while Friess recorded one of her two runs in the contest by stealing home and tripled for one of her two hits. Naples also had a double.

Friess and Naples also performed well in Game 1, with Naples going 3 for 3 with an RBI (which cut the lead to 6-2 in the fourth) and Friess finishing 1 for 2, but the WildCats couldn’t overcome a six-run hole they fell into in the first inning.

The Royals tacked on seven runs in the fourth and kept Randolph off the board in the fifth to end the contest on a run rule.

Randolph and Eastern Mennonite combined for 53 hits on the day.