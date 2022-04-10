Region Roundup: Lynchburg baseball continues hot streak, Hillcats fall after rally in Salem, and more

Lynchburg starter Nick Mattfield turned in a gem, allowing just one run on three hits in an outing that lasted 7⅓ innings, and the fifth-ranked Hornets won their fourth straight game with a 4-1 victory over No. 24 Christopher Newport at Fox Field on Sunday afternoon.

Lynchburg (23-5, 10-1 ODAC) has now won eight of its last nine games.

Mattfield struck out seven and walked one to improve to 5-0. After the sophomore right-hander gave up a one-run double to Newport's Alec Reilly in the top of the fourth for a 1-0 Captains lead, the Hornets responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by run-scoring singles from PJ Alvanos and Riley Donovan (2 for 2).

Lynchburg's Gavin Collins went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, both of which occurred on infield groundouts.

Grayson Thurman (Altavista) earned the save for Lynchburg, throwing 1⅔ innings. He didn't allow a hit and struck out three to earn his ninth save.

Liberty 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2

The Flames' bats got hot early, producing four runs in the first inning, and southpaw Joe Adametz allowed one run on six hits in a seven-inning effort as Liberty completed a three-game sweep against Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty Baseball Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Liberty catcher Gary Betts smacked a game-high three hits, including two doubles, knocked in a run to make it 8-1 in the seventh and scored twice. Shortstop Stephen Hill went 2 for 3, hit his fourth homer of the season in the Flames two-run seventh and finished with three RBIs.

It was the longest outing of the season for Adametz (3-2), who struck out seven and walked three.

Derek Orndoff and Logan Mathieu each added two hits for LU, which had 11 hits. Orndoff finished off a strong weekend in which he had two or more hits in all three games.

Liberty (20-10, 7-5 ASUN) hosts Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Liberty 6, Kennesaw State 1

E.C. Glass and LCA product Naomi Jones tossed four strong innings, Rachel Roupe blasted a two-run homer to right to for a three-run lead, and Liberty won its 14th straight game and completed a three-game sweep of Kennesaw State at Liberty Softball Stadium.

Jones (2-0) allowed one run (earned) on five hits before giving way to McKenzie Wagoner. Wagoner threw the final three innings, didn't allow a hit and struck out three.

Mary Claire Wilson went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Flames (28-12, 12-0 ASUN), who host fifth-ranked Virginia Tech at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Shenandoah 3-1, Lynchburg 2-10

After dropping the first game of a doubleheader at Moon Field, Lynchburg's offense came alive in the nightcap. The Hornets streaked out to a 9-0 lead before Shenandoah got on the board, aided by home runs from Sophie Tulley and Bri Hodges.

Emily Charlton (8-4) earned the win in the five-inning affair, allowing two hits and fanning four in her three-inning outing. Tully, Jordan Brown, Leah Caldwell (Appomattox) and Ashley Hailey all had two hits apiece.

Shenandoah trailed 2-0 in the first game before scoring three times in the fourth. Kailey Dorcsis (5-7) took the loss.

Roanoke 2-8, Randolph 1-6

In the second game of a doubleheader at Randolph College, Roanoke scored five times in the top of the seventh to take an 8-5 lead, then bore down in the bottom half of the inning to thwart a WildCats rally and sweep the two-game series.

Randolph (7-23) led 5-3 before the Maroons teed off on reliever Danielle Shannon in the seventh. Paige Naples (Liberty High) went 2 for 4 and singled in a run with one out in the bottom of the seventh to make it 8-6, but Roanoke's Shanan Hester retired the next two batters and stranded two Randolph runners to earn the save in relief of starter Jada Karnes.

Karnes held Randolph to three hits in the opener to earn her first of two victories on the day.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Salem 6, Lynchburg 5

After being handcuffed by a trio of Salem pitchers, the Lynchburg Hillcats put together a furious ninth-inning rally, scoring four times in the frame, but Red Sox reliever Jordan DiValerio eventually shut the door to hand Lynchburg its third straight loss to start the season.

With the score tied 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Salem (3-0) struck five times off reliever Juan Zapata (five runs, one earned) for a 6-1 lead.

Red Sox starter Gabriel Jackson (three innings, one hit) combined with Blake Loubier and Adenys Bautista to hold Lynchburg to four hits over eight innings. But Lynchburg got to DiValerio in the ninth, highlighted by an RBI-single by Jake Fox and a two-run double by Victor Planchart. DiValerio then got Skeiling Rodriguez, who represented the go-ahead run, to fly out to center to end the game.

Lynchburg starter Trenton Denholm threw five innings and allowed one run (earned) on five hits. He didn't allow a walk and struck out six, throwing 44 of his 60 pitches for strikes.

Lynchburg has an off day Monday, then plays its home opener at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday against Delmarva, kicking off a six-game series at Bank of the James Stadium.