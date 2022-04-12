Region Roundup: Lynchburg baseball falls to Randolph-Macon, Appomattox's Drinkard medals, and more

In Ashland, fifth-ranked Lynchburg received two hits apiece from Logan Webster, Josh Gjormand and Holden Fiedler, but the Hornets never led and lost to Randolph-Macon 6-4, suffering a defeat for just the second time this month.

Lynchburg entered Tuesday's game at Estes Park having won four straight and eight of its last nine, but a quartet of R-MC pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, highlighted by starter Drew Ramos, who earned the win by throwing five innings, allowing one run (earned), walking two and striking out five.

The Hornets (23-6, 10-2 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) had multiple chances against Randolph-Macon (18-7, 7-4). Fiedler scored Avery Neaves with an RBI single in the sixth inning to bring Lynchburg within one run. An inning later, the Hornets threatened again by loading the bases, but R-MC reliever Bere Bauers ended the threat.

Lynchburg's Jack Bachmore (2-2) took the loss, allowing four runs (all earned) on seven hits. He walked one, struck out six and gave up a two-run homer to Ethan Iannuzzi as part of a three-run Randolph-Macon third. Ianuzzi went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He was one of four R-MC hitters on the day to pound out two hits each.

Altavista grad Grayson Thurman pitched the final 1 1/3 for Lynchburg. He didn't give up a hit, allowed one unearned run and struck out four.

Lynchburg keeps its top spot in the ODAC and hosts Greensboro on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Lynchburg claims third straight win

In White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, Lynchburg shot a collective 317 one day after posting an opening-round 320 and won the Greenbrier Collegiate Invite by seven strokes over runner-up Wheeling University at the par-72 Meadows Course.

Emily Brubaker (72-75—147) finished second, carding her second-lowest score of the year. Emily Erickson (80-77—157) finished fifth in the 61-player field. Her second round was highlighted by five pars and two birdies in a seven-hole stretch spanning holes 7 through 13.

Lynchburg, which has won four tournaments this season and three straight, is in search of its first ODAC title. The squad now heads to the ODAC Championships, a three-day event at The Dominion Club in Glen Allen that begins April 24.

Drinkard medals for Methodist

In Bessemer, Alabama, Appomattox County High grad Jillian Drinkard shot a 70 one day after firing an opening-round 68 and medaled to give Methodist a three-stroke victory over Rhodes (Tennessee) at the Panthers Classic.

Drinkard was tied with Emory's Ellen Dong (Georgia) at the end of Round 1 on Monday, but found separation Tuesday. Drinkard was 1 over at the turn, with two bogies and a birdie, but she converted three birdies on the back nine to go 2 under for the day and 6 under (138) for the tourney.

MEN’S GOLF

Vincent finishes third at Lewis Chitengwa

Liberty senior Kieran Vincent posted his 25th career top-10 finish with a third-place showing in the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial held at Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville.

Vincent finished the three-round event at 7-under 206 and in a tie for third with Virginia’s George Duangmanee. Vincent now ranks second in program history in career top-10 finishes behind Robert Karlsson (31).

Virginia won the event at 15 under and was one shot ahead of Tennessee. The Flames finished sixth at 6 under.

Liberty's Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest) finished in a tie for 43rd at 6 over. He shot 2 under in his final round.

UVa senior Jimmie Massie and Virginia Tech senior Connor Burgess, both E.C. Glass products, finished in a seven-way tie for 14th at 2 under. They each shot 1 under in the third round.