For the third straight season, two University of Lynchburg baseball players have earned All-America honors. Seniors Zack Potts and Jack Bachmore picked up the accolades Thursday and Friday, hours before they were set to play alongside teammates in the Hornets’ first NCAA Division III championship.

Bachmore was recognized by both the American Baseball Coaches Association and D3baseball.com as a first-team All-American, and Potts is an ABCA third-team member.

Bachmore, the team’s most reliable reliever and called-upon closer, made his case to become an All-American by consistently shutting opponents down at the plate. In 27 outings — the fifth most in Division III heading into Friday’s slate of games — Bachmore posted 13 saves and eight wins with a 1.57 ERA. Across 74 2/3 innings (for an average of more than two frames per appearance), he’s struck out 92 batters.

In the postseason, the righty has tallied 21 innings of work in which he posted a 2-1 record and five saves.

Potts, Lynchburg’s workhorse starter, carried an undefeated mark (11-0) this season into his scheduled start Friday. The right-hander had posted a 2.41 ERA through a program-record 104 2/3 innings this year.

Potts’ 90 strikeouts heading into Friday’s game put him at 231 during his four seasons, good for third in Lynchburg baseball history. Potts also sits atop the Lynchburg leaderboard for career wins at 27 as of Thursday, and he’s tied for the top mark for single-season victories, as well.

Including the two All-Americans, Lynchburg’s pitching staff had combined for a 3.20 ERA through 50 games, a number that is second best in the nation.

That group and a balanced lineup took on Wisconsin-La Crosse late Friday evening for the teams’ DIII championship opener in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The game ended after press time.

Lynchburg’s stay in the championship, which features eight teams broken into two brackets for a double elimination-format tournament, is set to continue Saturday evening. Winners of the two four-team brackets will meet next week in a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

UL's Olsen requesting donations for children in Rwanda

The University of Lynchburg on Friday amplified a message from women's soccer coach Todd Olsen requesting donations for children in Rwanda.

As part of a two-week trip to Africa to teach a study-abroad class this month, Olsen aims to bring and leave for girls and kids in the area feminine hygiene products and sports equipment as part of an initiative aimed at promoting gender equality through sport with partner Kids Play International.

Olsen said in the UL news release he specifically aims to collect feminine pads for KPI to distribute, and hopes to also collect at least 25 soccer balls to leave with Star Schools in Kigali, where Olsen and others will teach soccer, community public health and sports leadership.

Donations of feminine pads or soccer balls can be dropped off at Olsen's office at the University of Lynchburg, which is located on the fourth floor of Turner Gymnasium, Room 415. The news release says Olsen will pack up bags of donations until the day he leaves, June 6.