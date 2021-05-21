Region roundup: Lynchburg baseball splits with Shenandoah, forcing winner-take-all Game 3 in ODAC championship series

Lynchburg’s pitchers faltered late in Game 1 of a doubleheader, but UL made up for the early issues Friday with hot bats in the second contest to keep the battle between two Hornets teams for the Old Dominion Athletic Conference baseball championship alive one more day. UL took the nightcap 11-5 after Shenandoah captured the first contest 12-5 in the best-of-three title series at Fox Field.
As was the case in the first game, Lynchburg took an early lead in Game 2, scoring the first seven runs. It never relinquished this lead, however.
UL erupted for 13 hits, including four that sent batters home over the first three innings. Lynchburg scored four times in the third, getting RBI doubles from Garrett Jackson and Kinston Carson, an RBI single from Chris Martin and a sacrifice fly from PJ Alvanos. A wild pitch, Shenandoah error and two hit batters — one of whom was Parker Shaffer, who was plunked three times in the contest — helped UL’s cause.
Lynchburg (33-13) added two runs in the fourth before Shenandoah (31-10) pulled within 7-4 with a three-run fifth inning, which featured three SU hits. All three of those runs came home on two UL errors. But UL outscored SU 4-1 the rest of the way, getting two-run homers from Gavin Collins and Ryan Long in the seventh and ninth innings, respectively.
Brandon Pond (8-4) earned the win in his 6 1/3-inning start.
In Game 1, a disastrous seventh inning was Lynchburg’s undoing.
All three of SU’s walks in the game came in the frame, and all three went down as RBIs. A hit by pitch with the bases loaded, along with an RBI single from Matt Moon, pushed SU’s lead to 10-5, and Shenandoah made it seven unanswered runs with a pair in the eighth.
Lynchburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, but Shenandoah answered with a four-run third. The Hornets traded runs in the fifth, with Lynchburg tying the game at 5-5 in the bottom half, before things went awry for UL in the seventh.
Grayson Thurman, a senior and Altavista Combined School grad, took the loss. He recorded just two outs out of the bullpen in the seventh, gave up two hits, walked two and struck out one.
SU tallied 23 hits between the two games, while UL had 22.
Colby Martin and Keegan Woolford each had five hits on the day for SU. Woolford went 5 for 8, had a double and Shenandoah’s lone home run on the day, four runs scored and four RBIs.
Jackson led UL at the plate, going 6 for 11 with a double, home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Alvanos went 5 for 9 with two RBIs and a run. In addition to Jackson, Long and Collins, Shaffer also recorded a homer for UL.
The deciding game in the ODAC title series is set for 2 p.m. Saturday at Fox Field.
Liberty 5, Bellarmine 2
After allowing two Bellarmine hits in the game’s first two at-bats, including a run-scoring single, Liberty pulled ahead for good in the bottom half of the frame to secure a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three ASUN quarterfinal series at Liberty Baseball Stadium.
The Flames put together four straight hits with one out in the bottom of the first, including RBI singles from Will Wagner and Brady Gulakowski that put LU up 2-1 over the visiting Knights.
LU got the only insurance run it ended up needing in the second on Gray Betts’ sacrifice fly that scored Logan Mathieu, who reached on an error.
Wagner, who finished the night 3 for 4, factored into both of the Flames’ other runs. His double in the fifth went for an RBI, and his second two-bagger of the night set up Gulakowski’s sacrifice fly in the seventh that brought the game to its final margin.
Aaron Anderson (3 for 5) and Trey McDyre (2 for 4) each finished with multiple hits for LU.
Bellarmine’s first run came from the bat of Clayton Mehlbauer (2 for 4). His RBI single scored Josh Finerty (3 for 5), who knocked a double to right-center in the game’s first at-bat. Finerty gave the Knights their other run on a solo homer in the top of the seventh.
Davis Crane (3 for 5) also had multiple hits for Bellarmine.