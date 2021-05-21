Region roundup: Lynchburg baseball splits with Shenandoah, forcing winner-take-all Game 3 in ODAC championship series

In Game 1, a disastrous seventh inning was Lynchburg’s undoing.

All three of SU’s walks in the game came in the frame, and all three went down as RBIs. A hit by pitch with the bases loaded, along with an RBI single from Matt Moon, pushed SU’s lead to 10-5, and Shenandoah made it seven unanswered runs with a pair in the eighth.

Lynchburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings, but Shenandoah answered with a four-run third. The Hornets traded runs in the fifth, with Lynchburg tying the game at 5-5 in the bottom half, before things went awry for UL in the seventh.

Grayson Thurman, a senior and Altavista Combined School grad, took the loss. He recorded just two outs out of the bullpen in the seventh, gave up two hits, walked two and struck out one.

SU tallied 23 hits between the two games, while UL had 22.

Colby Martin and Keegan Woolford each had five hits on the day for SU. Woolford went 5 for 8, had a double and Shenandoah’s lone home run on the day, four runs scored and four RBIs.

Jackson led UL at the plate, going 6 for 11 with a double, home run, two RBIs and three runs scored. Alvanos went 5 for 9 with two RBIs and a run. In addition to Jackson, Long and Collins, Shaffer also recorded a homer for UL.