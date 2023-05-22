For the first time in program history, the University of Lynchburg baseball team has advanced to the NCAA Division III super regionals.

By virtue of its 3-1 showing in a regional over the weekend, Lynchburg is set now for a best-of-three series with a familiar opponent — Shenandoah. SU dropped the first game of its regional before rallying to win four straight and advance.

UL will serve as host for the Friday and Saturday super regional contests at Bank of the James Stadium, home of the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Game 1 between Shenandoah and Lynchburg — the teams’ fifth meeting of the season — is scheduled for noon Friday. Game 2 will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the if-necessary game to follow.

Lynchburg’s postseason path — which has taken to the program to new heights, including its berth into a round of the NCAA championship it hadn’t reached in 11 previous tries — is a picture of resilience.

UL (41-7) needed 10 innings to come out on top of its NCAA regional opener with Lebanon Valley, then bounced back from an 8-4 loss to the Flying Dutchmen in Sunday’s first regional championship game by winning the rematch later that afternoon 5-3.

That regional championship-clinching win wasn’t decided until the sixth inning.

It wasn’t the first time Lynchburg has flexed its muscles late. Shenandoah knows that well.

SU saw UL steal a victory from its grasp in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship on May 13.

That game was the second of the teams’ two meetings in the conference tournament’s championship weekend. Lynchburg won the first, 13-5, then fell into an 8-0 hole in the second.

Shenandoah (42-8) looked destined for a win, but UL used a seven-run inning to turn things around and completed an 11-9 comeback to capture the league title, the program’s 10th overall.

The win was Lynchburg’s 37th of the season — a school record at the time that has since been extended.

UL looks to add to that tally — and increase its 3-1 lead over SU in the season series — this weekend. In addition to the previous meetings in the postseason, Lynchburg and Shenandoah split a regular-season doubleheader. UL won the first of those games 3-2 in 10 innings.

Then, as now, SU was ranked third in the nation. UL was seventh. UL is now No. 6 in the country.

Eight winners of the head-to-head super regionals will play in a pool-play, double-elimination format championship in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, beginning June 2.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

How area grads fared in NCAA regionals

For the second straight year, Liberty High grad Millie Thompson and her Clemson teammates have extended their postseason stay into the NCAA super regionals.

Clemson (49-10) went 3-1 on the weekend in its home regional, splitting championship games Sunday with Auburn (a 5-2 loss followed by a 5-1 win) to advance out of the double-elimination round.

Up next for Thompson, who appeared in two games on the weekend (and got one win to move to 14-3), and No. 10 Clemson is a best-of-three series at No. 1 Oklahoma (54-1) in the super regionals. Play begins at 2 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday.

Virginia Tech’s season ended in a regional hosted by No. 12 Georgia on Saturday. The Hokies (39-20) and Jefferson Forest alumna Emma Lemley went 2-2 on the weekend, beating No. 25 Boston twice and falling twice to the Bulldogs (42-13), who claimed the regional championship and super regionals berth.

Lemley appeared in three games and went 1-1. She finished her sophomore campaign with a 21-11 record and three saves in 41 appearances, 23 complete games, four shutouts, a 3.69 ERA and 283 strikeouts. Lemley averaged 9.3 strikeouts per seven innings and posted a 6.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Glass, JF tennis teams roll in region quarterfinals

Tennis teams from E.C. Glass and Jefferson Forest began the postseason strong Monday when all four won their Region 4D quarterfinals matches.

At E.C. Glass, the top-seeded girls team made quick work of Orange County with a 6-0 victory.

The Hilltoppers went undefeated in Seminole District play this season, are 16-1 overall (with their only loss occurring to Spotswood) and are the regular-season district champs. They've accomplished that behind regular contributors like Mary Kennedy, Helen Grace Sackett, Ava Kennedy, Josie Kicklighter, Lilly Hall, Amelia Uhl and Elizabeth Eskridge.

The group hosts Jefferson Forest in the region semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The JF girls (13-4, seeded fifth) won 5-1 at No. 4 Halifax on Monday. Mallory Marsteller, Danielle Syrek, Rita Zing, Amelia Edmonds and Raina Shah all picked up singles victories.

Glass' boys team blanked Orange County, 6-0, behind singles victories from Devon Davis, Pierce Martin, Sebastian Ploch, Ben Mays, Carson Layman and Isaac Hardin.

The Glass boys host Blacksburg in the region semifinals, set for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The JF boys, seeded fourth, eliminated fifth-seed Salem on Monday. The Cavaliers received victories from Jack Riordan and Blake Hogan at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and also got singles wins from Stephen Tibbs at No. 4 and Gage Hogan at No. 6. The JF boys won all three doubles matches.

For more scores from all four matches, scroll to the bottom of this report.

VISAA All-State baseball teams announced

Virginia Episcopal seniors Jed Howard and Charlie Felmee both received postseason honors Monday when the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association released its Division II all-state teams.

Both players helped spearhead the Bishops run to the Div. II state quarterfinals this season. Howard hit a team-best .622, with 45 hits in 74 at-bats, four home runs and 37 RBIs. He also stole a team-best 17 bases. Felmlee hit .491 with 28 hits in 57 at-bats and swiped 11 bases and committed just one error behind the plate for a .993 fielding percentage.

Local wrestling squads compete at VAWA tourney

Wrestlers from several area schools competed and placed high at the Virginia Wrestling Association's Greco-Roman and Freestyle State Tournament in Richmond last weekend.

Three members of Staunton River's Class 3 state championship squad, which this winter celebrated the first wrestling team state title in school history (and just the second in any sport) placed first in their respective weight classes in the USA Junior division.

Two-time state champions Colin Martin and Noah Nininger won at 120 and 138 pounds, respectively, while teammate Macon Ayers won at 160.

Four Heritage wrestlers placed at the tournament. Justin Porter (126) took second at the USA Junior level, while teammate Ju Ju Mason was third at 170.

Heritage received Cadet Division (16U) runner-up placings from Elijah Erskine (170, in Greco-Roman) and Bentley Fleshman (220, in both styles).

Also at the USA Junior level, Staunton River's Peyton Hatcher was second at 138, and teammate Bo Ice was fifth at 152.

Amherst freshman Colby Cox placed sixth in the 182-pound division of 16U.

All wrestlers who placed in the top six are eligible to compete at USA Wrestling Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, in July.

VES' Blair Gill triumphs in Georgia

In Rome, Georgia, Virginia Episcopal's Blair Gill on Monday won the championship of the U16 United States Tennis Association National Level 2 tournament by defeating opponent Ava Rodriguez, a five-star recruit from Florida, 0-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-6).

The talented sophomore entered the tourney as the No. 1 seed and won all five of her matched over a five-day span. Gill took down New York-based Blue Chip recruit Paige Wygodzki 6-3, 6-0 in the first round, then defeated Maryland's Devika Manu 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-3) in the second round.

Gill won another marathon match in the quarterfinals against New York-based five-star recruit Brooke Wallman 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7) before downing another Blue Chip, New Jersey-based Sarah Ye, 6-0, 6-3 in the semis.

Gill, a four-star recruit, is currently ranked the No. 1 player in Virginia for the Class of 2025 by tennisrecruiting.net, is rated the ninth player in the Middle Atlantic Region and 62nd nationally in her class.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Hillcats head to Delmarva on heels of another split

A ninth-inning lapse Sunday deprived Lynchburg of its second series victory of the season, but the Hillcats hope the resilience they showed in bouncing back from an early deficit in the set will bolster their chances in the upcoming road swing at Delmarva (19-18).

Lynchburg (20-19) and Salem won three games each at Bank of the James, marking the Hillcats’ fourth series split of the season. Still, Lynchburg’s response — turning a 2-0 deficit into a .500 mark across the six games — was a positive.

“Not every day is gonna be smooth,” outfielder Jordan Brown said, “but we’ve got a good group of guys that just stay pretty level-headed.”

That’s been the case all season at the plate, where discipline and an ability to reach base have been Lynchburg’s calling cards.

The Hillcats are second in the Carolina League with a .246 average and are led by leadoff hitter Nate Furman, who is fourth among individuals with a .317 batting average and second with a .482 on-base percentage.

“Nate has a very mature approach. He’s very selective. He knows the strike zone very well,” manager Jordan Brown said. “So what he does a good job of is he’s just patient. He forces them to make pitches. He’s good at fighting off those in-between ones and then he looks for those that are his pitches that he can hit hard.”

Furman has been the highlight offensively for the Hillcats, who also have gotten contributions from him and others in the form of stolen bases. Their 120 still lead Minor League Baseball.

They also sit in last across the minors for home runs. Brown provided the team’s 10th of the season Sunday on a first-inning bomb to left field he knew was gone the moment he made contact.

The last week also featured a series of developments on the mound, including the promotion of rookie reliever Shawn Rapp, a University of North Carolina product. He went 1-0 with two saves and posted a 1.45 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched across 13 games.

“He was the guy we put in the biggest situations, and he did really well with it,” Smith said. “He’s a very composed guy, the game doesn’t really speed up on him, and he was more than ready to go to (High-A) Lake County.”

While the bullpen took a bit of hit with his departure, Austin Peterson has bolstered the starting rotation of late. His ERA is down to 2.25, good for a tie for third in the league, with fellow Lynchburg starter Parker Messick.

The Hillcats recently have moved Adam Tulloch into a starting role, as well, and Braunny Munoz has transitioned into a reliever spot for the time being.

“We kind of want to see what guys can do in different roles and see what they can potentially become,” Smith said.

Lynchburg and Delmarva are set to play Game 1 of their six-game set in Salisbury, Maryland, at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday. Both teams are 5-5 in their last 10 games, and both sit 2½ games back of the Carolina Mudcats, the Carolina League’s North Division leader.

BOYS TENNIS

Virginia High School League

Region 4D Quarterfinals

Jefferson Forest 5, Salem 2

At Jefferson Forest High

Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) d. Drew Perez 6-4, 6-3; Blake Hogan (JF) d. Joren Poush 6-3, 6-1; Andrew Wilkes (S) d. Luke Ellett 7-5, 6-1; Stephen Tibbs (JF) d. Cooper Davis 6-0, 7-5; Login Butcher (S) d. Marshall Blankenship 6-3, 7-5 (10-8); Gage Hogan (JF) d. Aiden Poush 6-3, 6-7 (10-7).

Doubles: Riordan/B. Hogan (JF) d. Perez/J. Poush 8-2; Ellett/Tibbs (JF) d. Davis/Butcher 8-0; Blankenship/G. Hogan (JF) d. Wilkes/A. Poush 8-3.

Records: Jefferson Forest 11-5. Salem 10-7.

Next: Jefferson Forest advances to Tuesday's semifinal round and play Western Albemarle.

E.C. Glass 6, Orange County 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Devon Davis (ECG) d. Drexel Zybko 6-1, 7-6; Pierce Martin (ECG) d. Matthew Brooking 6-1, 6-1; Sebastian Ploch (ECG) d. Cole Kizura 6-0, 6-2; Ben Mays (ECG) d. Conor Stearns 6-4, 6-1; Carson Layman (ECG) d. Mason Brooking 6-0, 6-0; Isaac Hardin (ECG) d. Anthony Owens 6-0, 6-0.

Records: E.C. Glass 12-2.

Next: E.C. Glass advances to Tuesday's semifinals and will host Blacksburg at 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Virginia High School League

Region 4D Quarterfinals

Jefferson Forest 5, Halifax 1

Singles: Mallory Marsteller (JF) d. Christina Bruce 6-1, 6-2; Danielle Syrek (JF) d. Myah Forest 6-2, 6-1; Rita Zing (JF) Abigail Baisch 6-1, 7-5; Francesca Ptenza (Hal) d. Megan Bell 6-1, 4-6 (10-5); Amelia Edmonds (JF) d. Meredith Duffer 6-1, 6-3; Raina Shah (JF) d. Kendall Crowder 6-1, 6-3.

Records: Jefferson Forest 13-4. Halifax 14-5.

Next: Jefferson Forest advances to the semifinals and will play at E.C. Glass at 4 p.m. Tuesday.