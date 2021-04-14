Region roundup: Lynchburg baseball wins high-scoring affair at William Peace, and more

Wednesday’s baseball game between Lynchburg and William Peace finished with a score that typically would be found on the gridiron, not the diamond.
Lynchburg scored eight times in an explosive first inning; William Peace answered with seven runs in the second, and the Hornets needed three runs in the eighth and ninth innings to edge the Pacers 18-16 in a game that featured 19 pitchers and seven multi-run innings at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, North Carolina.
Avery Neaves went 2 for 5 with four RBIs for the Hornets (21-8). His two-run double sparked the eight-run first in which UL only recorded two hits. It took advantage of six walks (two with the bases loaded) and two hit by pitches (one with the bases loaded) in the opening frame.
Neaves added a two-run triple in the third as the Hornets extended their lead to 14-7.
Gavin Collins went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and he drove in two with a third-inning double.
Garrett Jackson and Kinston Carson each drove in two runs.
Jackson’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning tied the game at 16, and Ryan Long (2 for 5) scored the go-ahead run when Carson reached on a two-out error in the eighth.
Tyshawn Barrett went 3 for 5 with four runs scored and two RBIs for the Pacers (15-13).
Hunter Ward went 3 for 5 and his two-run single in the seventh gave William Peace a 16-15 lead.
Colby Hutnan (1-0) recorded the victory by allowing one hit and one walk and striking out one over the final 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Virginia Tech 5, Liberty 2
Alexandra Almborg won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Eloise Saraty to win at No. 1 doubles to account for the only victories for the Flames (17-6) in a loss to the Hokies (6-16) at Liberty Tennis Complex.
SOFTBALL
Liberty's weekend series altered
Liberty's previously scheduled doubleheaders at Jacksonville on Saturday and North Florida on Sunday were canceled because of COVID protocols within the ASUN Conference.
The Flames are now slated to play a three-game series at Lipscomb with dates and times to be determined.
The Bisons' series with North Alabama also was canceled.