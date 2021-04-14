Region roundup: Lynchburg baseball wins high-scoring affair at William Peace, and more

Wednesday’s baseball game between Lynchburg and William Peace finished with a score that typically would be found on the gridiron, not the diamond.

Lynchburg scored eight times in an explosive first inning; William Peace answered with seven runs in the second, and the Hornets needed three runs in the eighth and ninth innings to edge the Pacers 18-16 in a game that featured 19 pitchers and seven multi-run innings at the USA Baseball Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

Avery Neaves went 2 for 5 with four RBIs for the Hornets (21-8). His two-run double sparked the eight-run first in which UL only recorded two hits. It took advantage of six walks (two with the bases loaded) and two hit by pitches (one with the bases loaded) in the opening frame.

Neaves added a two-run triple in the third as the Hornets extended their lead to 14-7.

Gavin Collins went 2 for 4 with three RBIs, and he drove in two with a third-inning double.

Garrett Jackson and Kinston Carson each drove in two runs.

Jackson’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning tied the game at 16, and Ryan Long (2 for 5) scored the go-ahead run when Carson reached on a two-out error in the eighth.